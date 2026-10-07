DE-CIX India Introduces ‘India First Digital Emergency Kit’ to Strengthen Digital Resilience Against Emergencies

VMPL

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: India’s largest Internet Exchange and Interconnection platform, DE-CIX India , has introduced the ‘INDIA First Digital Emergency Kit’ to support a robust digital infrastructure in the country. This initiative is designed to help organisations prepare for connectivity disruptions and strengthen digital resilience across India’s increasingly digital economy. The initiative is aimed at businesses and critical digital ecosystems where reliable connectivity is essential to everyday operations, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, telecom, cloud, data centers, e-commerce and digital services.

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With India’s rapidly growing digital economy becoming increasingly dependent on always-on connectivity, resilience needs to extend beyond applications, data centres and disaster recovery to the network paths connecting them. Interconnection can provide additional pathways for traffic, helping organisations reduce dependence on individual routes and strengthen continuity when disruption occurs.

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Explaining the initiative, Mr. Suhaib Logde, Strategic Business Growth Leader, DE-CIX India , said, “Digital resilience is ultimately about having alternatives when the primary route is affected. India’s digital economy is increasingly dependent on connectivity for critical services and everyday operations. The India First Digital Emergency Kit is designed to encourage organisations to think about resilience before disruption occurs by building diverse connectivity paths and preparing for different disruption scenarios.”

The India First Digital Emergency Kit focuses on preparing before disruption through advance planning for scenarios such as network outages, subsea cable incidents, cyber incidents, infrastructure failures, power disruptions and human error. It helps in maintaining connectivity through diverse and redundant paths, strengthening digital resilience to keeping business operations running during emergencies. At the core of this approach is ‘Digital Resilience , the interconnection layer that brings networks, cloud platforms, data centres, enterprises and digital services together through more direct, diverse and resilient connectivity paths.

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DE-CIX India operates Internet Exchanges across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata . Through the India First Digital Emergency Kit, DE-CIX India aims to make connectivity resilience an integral part of India’s digital infrastructure and business-continuity planning, by helping organisations strengthen their digital preparedness to better withstand disruptions.

About DE-CIX India:

DE-CIX India, the largest Interconnection Platform in the country with 600+ connected networks across India, focusing on providing Premium Interconnection Platform Services like Peering, DirectCLOUD, and Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS). Operating a wide range of carrier and Data Centre Neutral Exchanges, as well as Interconnecting a large number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), Over-The-Top (OTT) players, DNS root servers, National and International telco networks, and Social Media Networks in all major metropolitan areas. DE-CIX India established Internet Exchanges in the country’s six major populous cities Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Further information at www.de-cix.in

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