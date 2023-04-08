Deadline for RCap resolution may be extended till May 30

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

Lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) may consider extending the deadline for completing the resolution process till May 30 this year, sources said. The current deadline ends on April 16.

Considering the fact that the second round of auction is yet to take place, it is not possible to wrap up the resolution process within the current deadline.

On the other hand, sources said, all the three bidders — IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) of Hinduja Group; Torrent Investment and Singapore-based Oaktree — who will be participating in the extended challenge mechanism, are still engaged with the creditors on certain issues.