Deadline to file income tax returns extended till September 15

Deadline to file income tax returns extended till September 15

ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM May 27, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The last date for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2025-26 has been extended.

The last date originally set to be July 31, 2025, has now been extended to September 15, 2025.

"To facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing of ITRs, originally due on July 31, 2025, is extended to September 15, 2025," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Tuesday.

A formal notification to this effect is being issued separately.

According to CBDT, this extension is expected to mitigate the concerns raised by stakeholders and provide adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process.

The notified ITRs for AY 2025-26 have undergone structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting.

CBDT said that these changes have necessitated additional time for system development, integration, and testing of the corresponding utilities.

In view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of Income Tax Return (ITR) utilities for Assessment Year 2025-26, the CBDT has decided to extend the due date for filing returns.

A bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 13, seeking to replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961 and introduce changes that affect different categories of taxpayers, including individuals, businesses, and non-profit organisations.

In the July 2024 Budget, the government proposed a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act of 1961. The purpose was to make the Act concise and lucid and reduce disputes and litigation. Various stakeholders were encouraged to submit their suggestions on the new bill. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

