Deakin University GIFT City Campus Launches Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional) for Indian students

PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 21: Deakin University GIFT City Campus has announced the launch of its Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional), a new postgraduate programme designed to prepare the next generation of AI professionals, innovators and technology leaders in India for an increasingly AI-driven world.

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The programme will commence next year, with applications now open for the inaugural July 2027 intake. Delivered on campus and recognised at Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) Level 9, the programme further strengthens Deakin's commitment to building globally relevant, future-focused talent in India.

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The launch also marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of Deakin's GIFT City Campus and reflects the University's focus on emerging fields reshaping industries, economies, and societies worldwide.

Bringing Global AI Expertise to GIFT City

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The Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional) extends Deakin's established academic expertise in artificial intelligence to students in India, providing access to the same academic and admissions framework as the University's equivalent programme in Australia.

Students will develop advanced capabilities across a broad spectrum of AI disciplines, including machine learning, deep learning, AI engineering, natural language processing, computer vision, robotics, speech processing, reinforcement learning and human-aligned AI. The programme combines rigorous technical foundations with industry-focused learning and opportunities for professional practice, team-based projects and research.

Professionally accredited by the Australian Computer Society (ACS), the programme equips graduates with globally recognised credentials and practical skills relevant to contemporary industry needs.

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO South Asia, Deakin University, said, "As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and careers, Deakin is bringing world-class AI education to GIFT City to develop the specialised talent and expertise needed for the future global workforce. This programme reflects our long-term commitment to India and our belief in the country's growing leadership in technology and innovation."

Expanding Access to AI Careers

Applicants can be considered through two broad routes:

- Graduates with a bachelor's degree or higher in a related discipline, including Information Technology and related fields; or

- Graduates from any discipline with at least two years of relevant work experience, or part-time equivalent, subject to Deakin's admissions requirements.

This structure creates an opportunity not only for IT and computing graduates, but also for professionals from other academic backgrounds who have built relevant industry experience and are looking to develop specialist capabilities in AI.

Graduates of the programme will be prepared for opportunities spanning machine learning engineering, AI solutions development, AI architecture, natural language processing, AI product management, intelligent automation and AI-led innovation.

Prof. (Dr.) Deepak Bajaj, Academic and Campus Director, Deakin University GIFT City Campus, said, "AI is no longer a niche specialisation. It is becoming a foundational capability across business, technology and society. This programme combines advanced technical knowledge with practical application, preparing graduates to solve complex challenges and contribute meaningfully to the future of innovation. Its launch further strengthens Deakin GIFT City's role in developing industry-ready talent for India and the global economy."

The Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional) joins Deakin's growing suite of postgraduate offerings at GIFT City, which includes the Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional).

Together, these programmes reflect Deakin's strategic focus on disciplines at the intersection of technology, business, data, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

To ensure a high-quality student experience, the programme will commence with a limited intake, enabling strong academic engagement, industry connection and personalised learning opportunities.

Applications are now open for the July 2027 intake. To find out more about the programme, eligibility, application and more, please visit Deakin University GIFT City Campus Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional)

About Deakin University GIFT City Campus

Deakin University GIFT City Campus is Deakin University's international campus in Gujarat and forms part of the University's long-standing engagement with India. The campus delivers Deakin postgraduate degrees within GIFT City, combining Deakin's international academic standards with the opportunities presented by India's emerging international financial and technology ecosystem.

The campus currently offers postgraduate programmes in Business Analytics, Cyber Security and Applied Artificial Intelligence, with its programmes designed to respond to the evolving needs of students, employers and the Indian economy. To know more, please visit Deakin University GIFT City Campus India

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