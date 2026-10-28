Deakin University GIFT City Campus launches Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional) with Industry Roundtable in Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: Deakin University has launched its Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional), expanding its postgraduate offerings at its GIFT City Campus, India’s first international university branch campus. Joining the existing Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cyber Security (Professional), the new program strengthens Deakin’s commitment to bringing globally recognised Australian higher education to Indian students on home soil, making future-focused, industry-interfaced education both accessible and affordable.

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The launch was marked by an industry roundtable in Bengaluru, bringing together academic and industry leaders to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming workplaces and the skills needed to prepare India’s next generation of technology professionals.

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The event featured an address by Mr Gaven Standon, Partner – Advisory, PwC, and President of the Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce, followed by insights from Sakshi Raheja, Regional Account Director at LinkedIn and a roundtable discussion on Human Edge in the AI World: Building the Next Gen Tech Leaders in India, moderated by Professor Nick Birbilis, Executive Dean, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Deakin University.

Mr Gaven Standon, Partner, said, “As AI reshapes business models and the skills organisations need, collaboration between industry and academia will be critical to preparing a workforce that can adapt and innovate. Initiatives that connect advanced education with real-world industry needs can help build the capabilities India requires to strengthen its competitiveness in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.”

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The insights shared at the roundtable highlight that AI is changing not just the technologies we use, but how work gets done and the skills people need to succeed. As organisations integrate AI into their operations, technical proficiency must go hand in hand with adaptability, critical thinking and the ability to apply these tools to meaningful business challenges. Education and industry must work together to help people navigate this transition with confidence.

The Applied AI program reflects Deakin’s approach to education that responds to local priorities while equipping students with the knowledge and capabilities to compete in a changing global economy. As AI reshapes industries and professional roles, the emphasis is increasingly on combining technical expertise with practical application, critical thinking and responsible innovation.

Professor Nick Birbilis, Executive Dean, Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment, Deakin University, said, “The future of AI will depend on more than the sophistication of the technology; it will depend on the people who can apply it thoughtfully and responsibly.”

“Developing the next generation of technology leaders requires a strong foundation in technical expertise, combined with problem-solving, creativity, ethical judgement and collaboration. These capabilities will be essential to translating AI innovation into meaningful outcomes for industry and society.”

Professor (Dr) Deepak Bajaj, Academic and Campus Director, Deakin GIFT City Campus, added to this, saying, “The GIFT City campus reflects our commitment to bringing internationally relevant education closer to India’s evolving economic and skills priorities. The launch of the Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional) builds on this vision by connecting advanced AI learning with practical application and professional development of students to meet emerging industry needs and pursue opportunities in India and across the global economy.”

Deakin’s GIFT City campus in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City envisions bringing Australian higher education closer to Indian students through postgraduate programs aligned with evolving industry needs. The campus combines Deakin’s academic standards with industry connections, practical learning and career support, helping students prepare for opportunities in India and internationally.

The roundtable explored the changing expectations of technology leaders, the importance of uniquely human capabilities and how universities and employers can collaborate through applied learning, industry projects and mentoring to develop future-ready talent.

Through its growing presence and 32 years of legacy in India, Deakin continues to connect local workforce priorities with global knowledge and industry perspectives. The launch marks another step in its commitment to developing education opportunities that prepare students not only for today’s roles, but also for the emerging careers and challenges of tomorrow.

About Deakin University GIFT City Campus: Deakin University, ranked among the top 1% of global universities, made history as the first international university to establish a branch campus in India, with operations at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. Since welcoming its first cohort in July 2024, Deakin’s campus has become a hub for academic excellence and industry-aligned learning. Currently, the campus offers three cutting-edge postgraduate programs in Business Analytics, Cyber Security and Applied AI.

For more details, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/gift-city-campus-india

Media Contact:

Prachi Mishra

Email: prachi.mishra@deakin.edu.au

Phone: +91 9493948635

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