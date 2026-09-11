Debaditya Chaudhury Honoured with the Exemplary Leader Award at "Asia Leadership Awards 2026"

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: Debaditya Chaudhury, Director, Chowman, Oudh 1590, Chapter 2 & Chaudhury & Co., has been honoured with the prestigious “Exemplary Leader Award at the Asia Leadership Award 2026” held in Bengaluru, recognising his leadership and entrepreneurial vision in shaping one of India’s fastest-growing restaurant chains and contributing to the country’s evolving restaurant and hospitality industry.

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Under Debaditya’s leadership, the group of brands, including Chowman, Oudh 1590, Chapter 2 & Chaudhury & Co., have grown to 62+ outlets across India, with Chowman alone operating 41+ outlets across Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai & Mumbai. Chowman has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing home-grown Chinese restaurant chains, expanding rapidly beyond its Kolkata roots and establishing a strong presence across multiple metropolitan markets.

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Speaking on the recognition, Debaditya Chaudhury said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the Exemplary Leader Award. This recognition belongs as much to my entire team as it does to me. Crossing 62+ outlets as a group has been an exciting journey, but we see this as only the beginning. For Chowman, we have set our sights on 100 outlets by 2030. As we scale, our priority will remain the same - great food, consistent quality, memorable customer experiences and strong teams. Growth for us is not just about numbers; it is about building brands that stand the test of time.”

Looking ahead, Debaditya is focused on accelerating national expansion, with a clear ambition to take Chowman to 100 outlets by 2030, while continuing to expand Oudh 1590 and Chapter 2 into new markets.

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Chowman’s expansion has been one of the defining milestones of this growth journey. From its beginnings in Kolkata, the home-grown Pan-Asian brand has steadily expanded across major metropolitan markets, establishing a presence in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai. Chowman continues to strengthen its presence in existing markets while exploring newer cities, formats and opportunities. The brand’s rapid expansion has positioned it among the fastest-growing restaurant chains in India, taking its signature Pan-Asian cuisine and Kolkata-rooted food culture to an increasingly wider national audience.

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