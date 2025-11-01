Debate in Telugu through Mahati Gives Students a New Voice

Akhilesh Palkodeti (Co-founder) teaching children in government schools debate In India, competitive debate has often been associated with elite English medium schools, where students with polished accents and private coaching dominate the activity. But across government schools in Hyderabad, a new initiative is working to break that mold by introducing structured debate training in Telugu, the language students speak at home.

Mahati, started in 2023 by Akhilesh Palakodeti, is a student-run nonprofit that provides Telugu language debate training to children in under-resourced schools. In less than two years, Mahati has conducted over 90 sessions with more than 1000 students, many of whom had never spoken before an audience.

What sets Mahati apart is its curriculum. The program uses more than 50 debate topics rooted in students’ social studies lessons and everyday challenges. Subjects such as climate change, education policy, and gender equality allow students to connect debate with real life issues while practicing critical thinking and public speaking. By keeping the debates in Telugu, Mahati ensures that students engage in a language they are comfortable with, reducing the barriers that often keep government school students from activities seen as exclusive to English speakers.

Akhilesh, a former member of Indian Debate Squad, says his own experience shaped the idea. “I wanted to make sure that the same opportunities I had could be shared with students who rarely get them,” he explains. Karthik Palakodeti, also a former member of the Indian team, often reminds students that leadership and intelligence are not tied to English fluency.

Teachers who work with Mahati have observed marked improvements in students’ confidence. Children who once avoided speaking now take the floor with energy, eager to question and argue. For many, the sessions have sparked curiosity and a willingness to participate more actively in class.

Today, Mahati is run by a core team of three, led by Akhilesh, who oversees curriculum development, outreach to schools, and volunteer training. Currently, their goal is to expand to more districts and involve a larger pool of student mentors.

The project raises a broader question about education in India. If young people are told that serious thinking can only happen in English, what voices are being left unheard? Mahati’s early success suggests that when debate is returned to local languages, many of those voices begin to speak.

About Akhilesh Palakodeti: Akhilesh Palakodeti, a Grade 12 student at CHIREC International School, is deeply passionate about advancing the quality of education across India. A former member of the Indian Debate Squad, he has distinguished himself on both national and international stages, winning prestigious tournaments such as the International Competition for Young Debaters. Beyond debate, he has also delivered a TED Talk and has worked to expand the reach of debate through breaking language barriers in India.

