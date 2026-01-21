Debut Hindi novel “Prague” by Vishwajeet Ranade, blending romance with literary intensity, is now available.

New Delhi [India], January 21: “Prague”, a new Hindi romance novel by debut author Vishwajeet Ranade, is now available. Published by Khyaati Prakashan, the novel becomes the publisher’s first foray into fiction, offering readers an intimate and emotionally resonant narrative in modern Hindi literature. The book was trending at #6 in the Hot New Releases section of Amazon India within 24 hours of its pre-booking window. Set against the snow-covered streets of Prague in December, the novel follows Kabir, a writer searching for his next story, who encounters a woman beneath the Astronomical Clock in the city’s Old Town Square. As they wander through hidden bookstores, quiet cafés, glowing bridges, and frozen lanes, they share fragments of their lives with each other. What unfolds over five fleeting days is a deeply intimate exploration of romance and longing, where two strangers become each other’s refuge. The novel captures the tenderness of conversations that linger and the fragile beauty of their shared moments.

An award-winning Indian-origin writer and artist based in Ireland, Vishwajeet Ranade writes stories rooted in emotional introspection and the complexities of the inward psychological spaces that shape human character. Vishwajeet has also recently delivered a TEDx talk at Imperial College London, reflecting on evolution, adaptation, and human behaviour. His creative work spans theatre, films, and songwriting, with many international nominations and an array of accolades.

“The story was born when I was visiting Prague in December 2024,” says Vishwajeet. “Some street musicians were playing jazz music on Charles Bridge, couples were slow-dancing in the cold, and the city felt suspended in time. This story is my attempt to preserve that feeling of love that doesn’t promise permanence, but changes you forever.” Explaining his choice of language, Vishwajeet adds, “Writing in Hindi, especially as an Indian living outside India, feels like a responsibility. It allows me to bring distant cities, cultures, stories with different perspectives, and complex emotions to readers who feel most at home in Hindi. This language lets me tell stories that are closest to my heart, with honesty and depth, while allowing me to narrate life outside of India. I want to bring the world to my readers in the language they speak.” “Prague” consciously attempts to reach a literary depth while situating that intensity firmly within a modern, emotional, yet simple landscape. By blending the philosophical depth of an older literary era with the realities of present-day relationships, short-lived connections, and emotional uncertainty, the novel seeks to reconnect today’s dynamic youth with Hindi literature.

The publisher- Khyaati Prakashan aims to establish itself as a transparent, writer-centric publishing house committed to nurturing new literary voices in Hindi language. The publisher believes that contemporary voices like Vishwajeet’s would be transformative catalysts in Hindi literature.

“Prague” is now available to order online on Amazon, Flipkart, and in select stores.

