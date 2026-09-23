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New Delhi [India], September 23: On Vijayadashami, 20 October 2026, award-winning author, poet, educationist and investor Yogesh Arvind Puranik will release Decoding the Ramayana: An Ancient Blueprint for the Modern Mind, an interpretive work that approaches the Ramayana not merely as an ancient epic, but as a living framework for understanding the human mind.

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Drawing primarily from the Valmiki Ramayana while engaging with wider traditions including Tulsidas, Kamban and folk retellings, the book explores the epic through four interconnected levels: Historical, Ethical, Psychological and Spiritual. Rather than claiming to replace traditional readings, Puranik offers the book as another way of looking at a story that has continued to evolve across centuries and cultures.

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“It is not a replacement for the Ramayana. It is a mirror. And like every mirror, it will show you something true.”

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At the heart of the book is a psychological and spiritual decoding of the epic’s central figures and landscapes. Rama becomes Pure Consciousness. Sita becomes the living force of Pure Energy. Hanuman becomes awakened Prana. Lakshmana represents focused attention. Lanka becomes the fortified inner fortress of ego, while Ravana represents the wounded brilliance of the human ego.

Ravana, in this reading, is not reduced to a simple figure of evil. His brilliance, learning, ambition and capability coexist with craving, validation, control, acquisition and sensory gratification. His fall becomes an exploration of what happens when extraordinary capacity is separated from inner mastery.

The book’s central inquiry is therefore intensely contemporary: What happens within us when consciousness, attention, energy, desire and identity move in different directions?

Puranik expresses this through a central principle:

“Where attention goes, energy follows. Where energy flows, identity forms. And identity eventually shapes destiny.”

The women of the Ramayana receive particular attention in the book. Kaushalya, Sumitra, Mandodari, Trijata, Tara, Shabari, Urmila and Kaikeyi are explored not as secondary figures, but as distinct expressions of inner wisdom, sacrifice, devotion, clarity, grief, love and human complexity. Their stories reveal dimensions of the epic that can be missed when the narrative is viewed only through its principal male characters.

Among these figures, Shabari occupies a deliberately important position. The book does not simply place her story before the final battle as another episode in the sequence. It deliberately returns to Shabari immediately before the final confrontation in order to explain more deeply what she signifies and why understanding her is necessary before entering the final battle. Shabari becomes a spiritual key: her devotion and inner preparation illuminate something essential about the consciousness required for the conflict that follows.

The book also revisits Ravana after his fall, allowing Lakshmana to receive wisdom from the very figure he has defeated. The fallen enemy becomes a final teacher, offering a lesson in the timing of action: worthy action should not be postponed, while unworthy impulses should be delayed. In this reversal, victory itself becomes an opportunity for learning.

Puranik also locates himself within the epic through the humble figure of the squirrel of later tradition. Rather than identifying himself with Rama or Hanuman, he sees in the squirrel an image of service without calculation: contributing what the moment requires, however small the contribution may appear.

Through these interpretations, Decoding the Ramayana asks readers to move beyond the question of what happened in the epic and toward another question: What is happening within us?

The book is designed for readers approaching the Ramayana through spirituality, psychology, philosophy, literature or personal reflection. It also maintains a distinction between what belongs to the source tradition, what emerges from later traditions and what constitutes the author’s own interpretive decoding.

Decoding the Ramayana: An Ancient Blueprint for the Modern Mind will be available in Paperback and eBook formats in English, published independently, with ISBN 9798184293943.

About the Author

Yogesh Arvind Puranik is an award-winning author, poet, educationist and investor with twenty published books. His works include The Forgotten Name of Kalki, Whispers of the Soul, House of Stories: Mira’s Chronicles, No More Almost: The Space Between Breaths, Speak The Names: The Silence Is the Sin, The Smell of Crushed Jasmine, The Curse of the Gatekeeper: A Gödel Investigation, The Eclipse Paradox, The Clockmaker’s Delirium, The Void Between Inheritors, The Tides That Remember and The House of Anand Rathore, among others.

His recognitions include the 21st Century Emily Dickinson Award, Tagore Honouree Award 2026, the SahityaKosh Samman Award 2026, and the International Author Excellence Award under The Grand Honours Award 2026, conferred by the Eudoxia Foundation.

Puranik lives in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, with his wife Rashmi and their two sons, Aditya and Atharva.

Book Details

Title: Decoding the Ramayana: An Ancient Blueprint for the Modern Mind

Author: Yogesh Arvind Puranik

Release Date: 20 October 2026 | Vijayadashami

ISBN: 9798184293943

Formats: Paperback and eBook

Language: English

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