Decorb Vibes Launches Online Store to Bring Premium Decor and Luxury Lighting to Customers Across India

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Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Decorb Vibes, an Indian premium decor and luxury lighting brand, has announced the launch of its official online store, making its thoughtfully curated collections accessible to customers across India.

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The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand's growth journey as it expands beyond its established retail presence into e-commerce. Through its new digital platform, Decorb Vibes aims to make premium decor and luxury lighting more accessible while inspiring homeowners, interior designers, architects, and hospitality businesses to create spaces that combine functionality with timeless design.

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Established in 2015, Decorb Vibes has built its reputation through its physical retail presence before expanding into e-commerce. Today, the brand operates three experience stores where customers can see, touch, and experience its collections firsthand. Visitors can purchase products directly from these stores and take home selected items immediately, combining the convenience of traditional retail with the accessibility of its newly launched online platform.

Unlike conventional online decor marketplaces, Decorb Vibes offers a carefully curated collection of premium decor and luxury lighting, enabling customers to discover distinctive designs across multiple categories through a single destination. The online store features an extensive selection of statement lighting, artistic artefacts, wall decor, furniture, planters and vases, clocks, decorative accessories, artificial plants, and lifestyle products, making it easier for customers to find pieces that complement a wide range of interior styles.

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Built around the belief that every space should tell a story, Decorb Vibes combines artistic expression with functionality to offer products that elevate both residential and commercial interiors. Inspired by global design influences and supported by skilled craftsmanship, the brand focuses on quality materials, attention to detail, and timeless aesthetics across its collections.

Speaking at the launch, Rakesh Jain, Founder , said, "We believe every space should reflect the personality of the people who live and work in it. Through our online platform, we're making thoughtfully curated decor and premium lighting accessible to customers across India, helping them create spaces that are both functional and inspiring."

The newly launched website provides customers with a seamless shopping experience, allowing them to browse collections, explore product details, and discover decor and lighting solutions from the comfort of their homes. By complementing its established offline presence with a nationwide online platform, Decorb Vibes is creating a unified shopping experience that serves customers wherever they choose to shop.

As demand for premium decor continues to grow across India, Decorb Vibes remains committed to offering thoughtfully curated collections that celebrate craftsmanship, elegant living, and enduring design while making quality decor more accessible to customers nationwide.

Customers can explore the complete range of products by visiting www.decorbvibes.com.

About Decorb Vibes

Established in 2015, Decorb Vibes is an Indian premium decor and luxury lighting brand offering thoughtfully curated collections for residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. The brand combines global design inspiration with skilled craftsmanship to create products that balance artistic expression, functionality, and quality. Along with its newly launched online store serving customers across India, Decorb Vibes operates three experience stores where customers can explore and purchase its collections in person.

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