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Home / Business / Deendayal Port Authority facilitates dispatch of LNG tanks by INOX India for Bahamas project

Deendayal Port Authority facilitates dispatch of LNG tanks by INOX India for Bahamas project

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ANI
Updated At : 03:40 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Kandla (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority has facilitated the dispatch of cryogenic LNG tanks by INOX India Limited for a mini-LNG terminal project in The Bahamas, the port authority said on Sunday.

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"Kandla Port is proud to be the gateway for yet another global milestone. The dispatch of LNG tanks by INOXCVA for the mini-LNG Terminal project at The Bahamas underscores our commitment to facilitating complex, high-value cargo," the port authority said in a post on X.

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It added that the development reflects its role in "powering India's rise in global energy infrastructure," and extended "best wishes to INOX India Limited and all stakeholders for this remarkable achievement."

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Confirming the development, INOX India Limited said the shipment marks progress in its overseas LNG project.

"Grateful to Deendayal Port Authority for enabling the dispatch of our first batch of 1500 m³ tanks--a proud step towards our landmark LNG terminal project in the Bahamas," the company said in a separate post.

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The company further said it remains "committed to driving the energy transition with innovative cryogenic engineering."

Earlier, on April 16, the company had termed the dispatch a key milestone for the project.

"Proud to achieve a major milestone in our landmark Bahamas LNG project... as the first batch of 1500 m³ tanks is dispatched from Kandla port for the Mini LNG Terminal under development at Nassau, Bahamas," the company said.

It added that the project "represents the largest installation of shop-built, double-walled vacuum insulated tanks globally," and noted that it is supplying "10 high-capacity tanks along with a regasification system to support island-based power generation."

The company also acknowledged its team, stating, "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the entire team whose dedication and precision made this milestone possible." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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