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Home / Business / Deendayal Port Authority named Best Non-Containerised Port at India Maritime Awards 2026

Deendayal Port Authority named Best Non-Containerised Port at India Maritime Awards 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Kandla (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla has been honoured with the India Maritime Award 2026 in the Best Port of the Year (Non-Containerised) category, recognising its performance and operational excellence.

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The award was received by Ratna Sekhar Rao, Traffic Manager, Deendayal Port Authority, at a ceremony organised by Daily Shipping Times in Mumbai.

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DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, dedicated the recognition to the port's stakeholders, port users, trade unions, officials, employees, Shramiks and every member of the DPA family, saying their collective efforts have continued to drive the port's success.

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The award comes days after Deendayal Port Authority created a new national record by handling 7,83,816 metric tonnes of cargo in a single day, surpassing its previous record of 7,78,570 metric tonnes achieved on June 17. The Offshore Oil Terminal at Vadinar also established a new 24-hour benchmark by handling 5,09,101 metric tonnes of liquid cargo, exceeding its earlier record. The port had described the achievement as a reflection of coordinated efforts by stakeholders across the logistics and maritime value chain.

According to DPA, the latest award recognises the port's sustained operational performance and contribution to the country's maritime sector.

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The authority has consistently credited its achievements to the coordinated efforts of exporters, importers, shipping lines, vessel agents, terminal operators, Customs House Agents, truck drivers, trade associations and employees working across the port ecosystem.

The recognition adds to Deendayal Port Authority's recent operational milestones and underscores its continued focus on improving cargo handling efficiency and service delivery at one of the country's key non-containerised ports. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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