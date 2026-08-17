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Home / Business / Deep Polymers Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance PAT Rises 32% YoY

Deep Polymers Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance PAT Rises 32% YoY

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ANI
Updated At : 12:48 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 17: Deep Polymers Limited, a manufacturer of plastic colour masterbatches, additives and filler compounds, reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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The company recorded revenue from operations of ₹30.07 crore, up 20% from ₹25.40 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income stood at ₹31.13 crore, compared with ₹26.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Profitability also improved, with Profit Before Tax (PBT) rising 30% YoY to ₹2.54 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT increased 32% to ₹1.90 crore, compared with ₹1.44 crore in Q1 FY26. EPS improved to ₹0.79 from ₹0.60.

Rameshbhai B. Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, Deep Polymers Limited, said, "We are encouraged by the strong start to FY27, with revenue from operations growing 20% and profit after tax increasing by 32% year-on-year. This performance reflects the growing demand for our products and our continued focus on operational efficiency and disciplined execution. We remain committed to strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our market presence and creating sustainable value for our customers and shareholders."

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The company is also advancing its expansion plans. Its Hajipur, Kalol unit, established with an investment of ₹25 crore, caters to polyolefin, engineering and polyester processing segments. Deep Polymers has also invested approximately ₹15 crore in a BOPP unit, equipped with German machinery and high-end technology.

Additionally, the company has invested ₹10 crore in a 2 MW captive solar power plant at Mujpur, Patan, Gujarat, supporting its manufacturing operations.

With continued investments in capacity and technology, Deep Polymers is targeting ₹150 crore turnover in FY27, ₹200-225 crore in the following financial year and ₹300 crore by FY29.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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