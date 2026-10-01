PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: Herbalife India has released a new episode of its flagship podcast, Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India. The episode features Paralympic medallist, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Deepa Malik in a candid conversation on resilience, adaptability, self-belief and the ability to rebuild when life changes unexpectedly.

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The episode moves beyond Malik's celebrated sporting achievements to explore the experiences that shaped the person behind them.

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From experiencing paralysis as a child and learning to walk again, to undergoing spinal surgery years later that left her paralysed from the chest down, Malik reflects on how some of the most difficult chapters of her life ultimately became the foundation for a new identity.

She also speaks openly about the emotional realities of adjusting to disability as an adult and mother, including dependence, changing family dynamics, social perceptions and the absence of visible role models for women with disabilities.

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Rather than allowing these circumstances to define what came next, Malik began rebuilding her life through entrepreneurship, mobility, sport and advocacy.

One of the central themes of the conversation is the importance of changing the way disability itself is viewed.

Malik explains why she rejects the expression "wheelchair bound" and instead describes herself as "wheelchair liberated," viewing the wheelchair as an assistive tool that enables mobility, movement and independence.

Her journey into sport began organically through rehabilitation and swimming before developing into competitive para sport. Malik explains that sport became more than a pursuit of medals. It became a means of building self-belief, changing perceptions and demonstrating what she describes as "ability beyond disability."

The conversation also explores the importance of adaptability.

Malik's sporting career required her to move between disciplines as circumstances changed. When swimming did not provide the pathway, she was looking for, she transitioned to athletics. When javelin did not work for her Paralympic journey, she adapted again and moved to shot put.

For Malik, adaptability is closely connected to learning.

"Never stop learning because the moment you stop learning, you stagnate," she shares during the conversation, reflecting on how acquiring new skills repeatedly opened new possibilities in her life.

One of the episode's most compelling discussions focuses on setbacks.

Malik recalls missing the London Paralympics despite years of preparation after administrative and paperwork related challenges affected her final qualifying opportunity. Rather than allowing the disappointment to end her sporting ambitions, she used the experience to understand the gaps in her preparation.

The setback encouraged her to look beyond physical training and develop a more holistic understanding of sports science, administration and elite performance.

The episode also challenges the assumption that resilience means doing everything alone.

Malik stresses that sporting achievement is inherently collaborative. Behind an athlete are coaches, psychologists, nutritionists, sports scientists, family members, caregivers, administrators and several others who contribute to the journey.

For her, asking for help is not a sign of weakness but an essential part of learning and growth.

Commenting on the episode, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said:

"Deepa Malik's journey reminds us that resilience is not simply about enduring difficult circumstances. It is about learning, adapting and continuing to find new possibilities. Her perspective on self-belief, community, physical wellbeing and the courage to reinvent oneself makes this a deeply relevant conversation for people from every walk of life. Through Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, we hope to continue bringing forward authentic stories that encourage people to invest in their health, mindset and potential."

Physical wellbeing is another important part of the conversation. Drawing on her experience as an elite athlete, Malik discusses the role of training, recovery and appropriate nutrition in supporting performance. She also emphasises the importance of athletes being mindful about approved substances and supplementation.

For Malik, however, wellbeing extends beyond competitive sport. She describes looking after one's health as an expression of self-respect and argues that taking care of oneself enables an individual to contribute more meaningfully to others.

The conversation also explores how progress should be measured.

Malik challenges the idea that achievement exists only in medals or major milestones. Recalling a lesson from her father, she explains that a person who performs their responsibility honestly and to the best of their ability should also be considered a winner.

Key themes discussed in the episode include:

- Rebuilding identity after life changing circumstances

- Why adaptability is an essential part of resilience

- Moving from disability to "ability beyond disability"

- Why Deepa Malik describes herself as "wheelchair liberated"

- Learning from setbacks rather than allowing them to become dead ends

-The importance of community and asking for help

- Building excellence through preparation and consistent habits

- The role of nutrition, training and recovery in physical performance

- Celebrating progress and small victories

- Moving beyond external validation and social judgment

- Developing self-belief and self-respect

- Why continuous learning creates new opportunities

One of Malik's most personal observations captures the philosophy behind much of her journey: "Maine jitna seekha, maine jeevan ko utna jiya" — the more she learnt, the more she lived.

Her final message to viewers is equally direct: listen to your inner voice rather than external noise, identify the people whose support truly matters and never give up on yourself.

"This too shall pass," she reminds listeners. Change is inevitable, and difficult circumstances do not have to become permanent definitions of who we are.

The episode reinforces Herbalife India's commitment to holistic wellbeing by bringing together conversations that encourage individuals to strengthen their physical health, mindset, resilience and capacity for personal growth.

Watch Now

YouTube: Live Your Best Life, Unscripted: Resilience Is Built, Not Born ft. Deepa Malik

Also streaming on:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4N8pjlwBv72nOLXmJMQJHW?si=JEA9-jV-THSAdK4QnBZqPg

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/resilience-is-built-not-born-ft-deepa-malik-live-your/id1808386057?i=1000791572561

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/cd150a9a-260d-4660-9f63-b477a9fb67db/live-your-best-life-unscripted-resilience-is-built-not-born-ft-deepa-malik-live-your-best-life-unscripted

About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Media Contact: Aishwarya G | aishwarya.g@gcihealth.com

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