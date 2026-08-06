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New Delhi [India], August 6: The Indian film Chhath has secured a prestigious screening slot at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. Marking a major milestone for regional cinema on an international platform, the film's inclusion highlights how authentic Bihar-based storytelling resonates globally, with Deepak Singh's nuanced lead performance earning high anticipation among global delegates.

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Prior to its global showcase, Chhath made a powerful splash at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI, Goa). Screened in the Indian Panorama section, the film established itself as a benchmark for content-driven Bhojpuri cinema, where critics and industry leaders praised Deepak's grounded, emotionally charged portrayal of Mohit.

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The film continued its celebrated domestic run at the Delhi Film Festival. Amid a competitive lineup, Deepak's dedication to capturing the authentic language, culture, and dignity of Bihar drew unanimous praise from attendees and festival programmers alike.

Further solidifying its acclaim, Chhath achieved a standout selection at the Jagran Film Festival 2026. Deepak's dynamic performance opposite Shashie Vermaa was widely commended for bringing immense raw depth, restraint, and authenticity to the film's tense family dynamic.

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Off-screen, Deepak's impressive height, commanding personality, and background as a black belt in martial arts bring a unique blend of physical screen presence, discipline, and intensity to his realistic portrayals.

Beyond Chhath, Deepak's ongoing creative partnership with National Award-winning director Nitin Chandra has previously shone across several acclaimed platforms, including the Habitat Film Festival and the South Asian Film Festival with Deswa.

Their subsequent work, Kariyatthi, screened at the Chennai International Film Festival and proudly opened the Jagran Film Festival in Patna, establishing a consistent track record of critical praise for Deepak's versatile acting choices across every major showcase.

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