Home / Business / Defence Acquisition Council approves Rs 79,000 crore proposals to enhance capabilities of Armed Forces

Defence Acquisition Council approves Rs 79,000 crore proposals to enhance capabilities of Armed Forces

ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the three Services amounting to a total of about Rs 79,000 crore.

According to the Ministry of Defence, during the meeting held on December 29, 2025, AoN was approved for the procurement of Loiter Munition System for Artillery Regiments, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS), and Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II for the Indian Army.

Loiter Munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas Low Level Light Weight Radars will detect and track small-sized, low-flying Unmanned Aerial Systems. Long Range Guided Rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka MRLS for effective engagement of high-value targets. Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Indian Army in Tactical Battle Area and Hinterland, the Ministry stated.

For the Indian Navy, AoN was accorded for procurement of Bollard Pull (BP) Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radios (HF SDR) Manpack and for leasing High Altitude Long Range (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).

Induction of BP Tugs will assist Naval ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing, and manoeuvring in confined waters/harbor. The HF SDR will enhance long range secured communication during boarding and landing operations, whereas HALE RPAS will ensure continuous Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and credible Maritime Domain Awareness over the Indian Ocean Region, the Ministry highlighted.

For the Indian Air Force, AoN was approved for procurement of Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System, Astra Mk-II Missiles, Full Mission Simulator and SPICE-1000 Long Range Guidance Kits, etc.

Induction of the Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System will fill the gaps in the aerospace safety environment by providing high-definition, all-weather automatic recording of landing and take-off.

Astra Mk-II Missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of the fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary aircraft from large standoff range. Full Mission Simulator for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will augment pilots' training in a cost effective and safe manner, while SPICE-1000 will enhance long range precision strike capability of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Tags :
