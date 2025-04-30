DT
PT
Home / Business / Defence Ministry extends ban on six firms for another three years

Defence Ministry extends ban on six firms for another three years

ANI
Updated At : 07:22 PM Apr 30, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence has extended the ban on six defence firms for an additional three years, continuing the restriction on their dealings with the ministry.

The companies include Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd, Israel Military Industries Ltd, TS Kisan and Co Pvt Ltd, RK Machine Tools Ltd, Rheinmetall Air Defence (Zurich), and Corporation Defence (Russia).

These companies were initially debarred from doing business with the Ministry of Defence for 10 years, starting April 11, 2012, with the ban first extended to three more years in 2022.

The current extension further prolongs the prohibition.

"It is requested that strict compliance of the above decision may be ensured by all Wings in this Ministry and Service Headquarters," the Ministry of Defence said in its official order. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

