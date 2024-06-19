Delhi Airport introduces self-baggage drop facility

PTI

Mumbai, June 18

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Tuesday said it has launched a self-service mechanism, enabling passengers to drop in their luggage, collect tags and print boarding passes to complete the check-in process in less time.

The new one-step quick baggage drop solution reduces the check-in process to just 30 seconds from one minute, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) said.

With this, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has become first such facility in the country to offer such a solution and second globally after Canada’s Toronto Airport, the operator said.

The airport has installed around 50 Self-Service Bag Drop units across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai