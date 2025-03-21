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Justice Jyoti Singh held that serious doubts have been raised by Karisma and the mother of the deceased, Rani Kapur, over whether the testament is genuine. With the will’s validity set to be tested at trial, the court said the immediate priority was preservation of the estate, placing the burden on Priya to dispel the cloud over the document.

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Recording a prima facie case in favour of the children, the court directed that the assets must not be allowed to be dissipated during the pendency of the suit. It consequently injuncted Priya from alienating, transferring, pledging or otherwise altering the equity and shareholding of the deceased’s Indian companies.

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The order goes further. The court barred withdrawals from the provident fund and prohibited any dealing with personal effects, including artwork, measures that, the court noted, were not opposed. It also restricted withdrawals from three bank accounts in India, permitting access only to the limited extent required to meet liabilities towards the children arising out of the divorce decree between the deceased and their mother.

In a significant extension, the court stayed operations in the deceased’s foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings. At the same time, it clarified that immovable properties held abroad are outside the present restraint.

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The dispute arises from a will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly bequeaths the entirety of Sunjay’s personal estate to Priya. The children, suing through their mother, contend they were excluded from the estate after Kapur’s sudden death in June 2025 in the United Kingdom. They allege the will was suppressed for weeks and surfaced only at a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

Their case is that the document is fabricated and part of a concerted attempt to assume complete control over the estate to the exclusion of other legal heirs. They seek a declaration of their status as Class I heirs and a decree of partition claiming one-fifth share each, alongside a freeze on all personal assets pending adjudication.

Priya has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the will is valid and that discrepancies, if any, do not render it void. Her counsel also asserted that the children have already received their due under the Kapur family trust and questioned the narrative presented on the nature of the prior marriage.

After weighing the rival claims, the court concluded that the balance of convenience lies in preserving the estate intact until the authenticity of the will is judicially determined. The interim injunction will operate until further orders, with the trial set to examine the core question: whether the testament that excludes the children can withstand legal scrutiny.