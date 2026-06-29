Delhi hits record 8,748 MW peak power demand amid heatwave

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi's power grid is being stress-tested by extreme summer heat, but distribution utilities say advance planning and technology are keeping supply stable even as demand sets new records.

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According to Delhi State Load Despatch Center (SLDC), at 3:17 pm Monday, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8,748 MW, "the highest ever in the history of Delhi," surpassing the previous all-time high of 8,656 MW recorded on June 19, 2024.

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Within its network, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited met its own record. "Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) successfully met its all-time highest peak power demand of 2,497 MW, recorded on 29 June 2026 between 15:15 hrs and 15:30 hrs, ensuring uninterrupted power supply across its distribution network," a Tata Power-DDL spokesperson said.

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"Amid the ongoing heatwave in Delhi, the city's power demand scaled a new record, reaching 8,748 MW at 15:17 hours today, surpassing all previous highs," the spokesperson added.

To manage the surge, Tata Power-DDL said it has put "comprehensive arrangements through a combination of long-term planning and short-term power procurement measures to ensure reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply during the period of extreme weather conditions."

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The utility has tied up supply through "Bilateral Agreements, Reserve Shutdown mechanisms, and participation in Power Exchanges to maintain supply reliability."

Technology is playing a central role. "Tata Power-DDL has extensively implemented advanced technologies to ensure reliable power supply, like advanced statistical/Machine Learning forecasting models and Integrated Digital Energy Portfolio Management application etc," the spokesperson said.

"Our teams are working round the clock to maintain network reliability and ensure seamless power supply to consumers across North and North-West Delhi," the spokesperson added.

With heatwaves driving air-conditioning load and the monsoon still weeks away, discoms expect demand to remain elevated. The latest peak underscores the need for continued investment in forecasting, flexible procurement and grid automation to handle volatility while maintaining reliability for Delhi's 20 million-plus residents. (ANI)

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