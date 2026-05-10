Delhi Metro partners with Airtel Payments Bank to launch RuPay 'On-The-Go' cards

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to launch co-branded RuPay 'On-The-Go' cards with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) facility, enabling commuters to use a single open-loop card across metro systems, buses and other transit networks nationwide.

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The announcement was made on Sunday at the Delhi Metro headquarters in the presence of DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, Airtel Payments Bank MD & CEO Anubrata Biswas and senior officials from both organisations.

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The new co-branded cards -- available as Debit cards and PPI-MTS (Prepaid Payment Instrument for Mass Transit Systems) -- represent "a significant upgrade from existing DMRC-issued cards, which are limited to the Delhi Metro network." The initiative is aligned with the Government of India's 'One Nation, One Card' vision, aimed at simplifying and unifying transit payments across the country.

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"DMRC has consistently focused on adopting innovative solutions to enhance passenger convenience," said Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. "This exclusive partnership with Airtel Payments Bank and the introduction of co-branded NCMC cards will enable seamless and interoperable travel for our commuters, not only within the Delhi Metro network but also across multiple transit systems nationwide."

Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said, "Our partnership with DMRC reflects a shared vision to simplify and modernise urban mobility through secure, digital-first solutions." He added, "With the launch of the co-branded 'On-the-Go' NCMC cards, we are enabling commuters to experience seamless travel across transit systems, while advancing the larger ambition of 'One Nation, One Card' for India."

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The cards will be available at all DMRC stations within the next 10 days, ensuring easy accessibility for commuters. Users will also be able to recharge their cards digitally at any time through the DMRC app or the Airtel app, "significantly reducing the need to queue at stations for top-ups."

Existing DMRC-issued cards will continue to function as usual, and DMRC said it will continue to further promote the sale of NCMC cards going forward.

The launch marks "a broader shift towards embedding digital payments seamlessly into everyday mobility, bringing together transit and banking to create a more integrated commuter experience." The move is expected to improve convenience for millions of daily commuters while advancing India's push toward interoperable digital payments in public transport. (ANI)

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