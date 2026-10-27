Delhi NCR-Based Deemed-to-be University Strengthens Academic Excellence Through AI, Research and Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), a private Deemed-to-be University in Delhi NCR, is strengthening its academic and research ecosystem through advanced technological infrastructure, specialised programmes, industry collaborations and innovation-driven initiatives. With an emphasis on emerging technologies and practical learning, the Institute continues to expand its capabilities in research, entrepreneurship and career-oriented education.

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Established in 2001 and granted Deemed-to-be University status under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act in 2004, the Institute has developed its academic offerings and research facilities over the past two decades. In addition to UGC recognition, the University is accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and holds approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for applicable programmes.

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According to information published on its official website, the University has featured among the top 150 engineering institutions in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) since 2016.

With artificial intelligence, automation and digital technologies transforming industries, JIIT has expanded its academic programmes to include Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, Robotics and AI, and VLSI Design and Technology. These programmes are designed to provide students with specialised technical knowledge while encouraging analytical thinking, problem-solving and practical applications of emerging technologies.

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To complement classroom learning, the Institute has established specialised laboratories, including a 5G Use Case Lab, AI Skill Lab, Fortinet Cyber Security Lab, Robotics and AI Lab, Apple Lab, Quantum Computing Lab and Internet of Things Lab. These facilities provide opportunities for students and researchers to explore technological applications, conduct experiments and develop skills relevant to evolving industry requirements.

Research remains a significant component of this Deemed-to-be University's academic development. Its official website reports 7,542 research publications and 90 funded projects, reflecting its research activities across multiple disciplines.

One of its notable infrastructure developments is the Ramanujan Universe, a high performance supercomputing facility, equipped with eight NVIDIA A100 GPUs, six computing nodes, 4.5 TB RAM and 500 TB of usable storage. The facility supports computationally intensive research, including artificial intelligence applications, advanced simulations and data-driven scientific investigations.

Beyond academic research, the Deemed-to-be University is encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship through Research, Innovation, Development and Entrepreneurship (RIDE), a premier startup incubation program. This focuses on supporting research activities, nurturing innovative ideas and encouraging entrepreneurial development among students and researchers. According to the institutional highlights, 15 startups are associated with JIIT's innovation activities, demonstrating the Institute's efforts to promote entrepreneurship alongside academic learning.

Industry engagement and international academic partnerships also form part of the Deemed-to-be University's development strategy. The Institute has established collaborations with organisations including Wipro and the Airports Authority of India, alongside academic associations with the University of Florida, Charles Sturt University (Australia), University of York, Iowa State University and others.

These collaborations are intended to facilitate knowledge exchange, strengthen academic engagement and create opportunities for industry-oriented learning. They also reflect the Institute's focus on connecting academic programmes with technological developments and professional requirements.

Career development is another area of emphasis, supported by JIIT's dedicated Training and Placement Cell. The cell facilitates internships, skill development, industry interactions and recruitment preparation to help students transition from academic learning to professional careers.

According to placement figures reported by the Institute, more than 494 companies visited for recruitment for the 2026 graduating batch, with the highest reported placement package reaching ₹94.25 lakh.

As India's higher education landscape increasingly emphasises interdisciplinary learning, advanced research and industry-relevant skills, this Deemed-to-be University continues to develop its academic infrastructure and institutional collaborations.

Through its focus on emerging technologies, research capabilities, innovation initiatives and career development, the Institute aims to contribute to the evolving requirements of higher education while preparing students for opportunities in a technology-driven economy.

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