Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society Takes 284 Students on an 8-Day Learning Journey Across India Under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22: Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society took 284 students from its schools to an eight-day Educational Experiential Learning Journey across states all over India. Held in the spirit of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) campaign, the journey aimed to connect classroom learning with real-world experience for students of Grades VI–XII. Through direct observation, exploration and interaction, students discovered India’s diversity across its heritage, culture, history and geography.

The journey followed a structured framework built around ten learning lenses. Each lens helped students explore a different side of a state’s identity, from history, architecture and geography to language, literature, traditions, music, cuisine and tourism. The framework encouraged students to look beyond sightseeing, observe closely and understand how these elements shape a region’s culture and everyday life.

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Mr. Om Pathak, Chairman, Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society, said, “To know where we are going, our children must first know where they come from. India’s roots run deep, in our languages, our traditions, our monuments and the everyday lives of our people, and no textbook can capture them fully. Through this journey, our students saw first-hand how every region carries its own history and identity, yet shares the same heritage. Learning to understand and respect this diversity is one of the most important lessons we can give them. When young people value what makes each region different, they also understand what makes us one nation. That is the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, and it is the spirit we want every child at our schools to carry forward.”

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The programme showed how learning can extend well beyond the classroom. Historical sites became starting points for questions about the past. Regional practices offered insights into local knowledge systems. Meeting new communities helped students appreciate perspectives different from their own. Students were also encouraged to research destinations, ask questions and relate their experiences to classroom lessons.

The journey also built important life skills, finding their way in unfamiliar places, working with peers and engaging with new languages and traditions helped students grow in communication, adaptability, independence and cultural sensitivity. Teacher-mentors guided them throughout, helping turn everyday observations into meaningful learning.

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The initiative is aligned with the Government of India’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, which promotes national integration through cultural exchange. It brought students face to face with the diversity that defines the country and helped them build a deeper understanding of India’s regional identities and shared heritage.

Through such journeys, Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society aims to strengthen the link between knowledge and experience, so that students engage with the world not just as observers, but as curious learners.

About Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society

Founded in 1980, Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society is an established education group with eight schools and over 20,000 students. Building on a strong academic legacy, it combines inquiry-based learning, curriculum innovation and a holistic approach to education. Its curriculum, developed by more than 650 educators and academic leaders, brings together academics, sports and experiential learning to foster curiosity, creativity, critical thinking and lifelong learning. Over the years, its students have consistently excelled in board and competitive examinations, reflecting the Society’s commitment to academic excellence and well-rounded development.

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