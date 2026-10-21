Delhi Public School Varanasi Ranked No. 1 in the City in C-Fore School Survey

VMPL

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21: Delhi Public School (DPS) Varanasi has secured the No. 1 position in the city in the C-Fore School Survey, recognising the school's commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching practices and holistic student development. The recognition reflects the institution's continued efforts to create a learning environment that goes beyond conventional classroom education, with a strong emphasis on critical thinking, creativity, character building and experiential learning.

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At the core of DPS Varanasi's educational approach is its distinctive 4R framework: Relevance, Relationship, Rigour and Reflection , which focuses on making learning meaningful, engaging and connected to real-world experiences. The school has adopted inquiry-based learning, project-based learning, experiential learning, technology integration and interdisciplinary approaches to encourage students to question, explore, collaborate and apply their knowledge beyond textbooks.

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Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia, Chief Learner and Director, DPS Varanasi, said, "Being ranked No. 1 in Varanasi in the C-Fore School Survey is a proud moment for the entire DPS Varanasi community. This recognition reflects our collective commitment to creating an educational environment where learning extends beyond academic achievement to developing curiosity, character and a sense of responsibility. Our focus has always been on moving from teaching to learning, from participation to ownership and from knowledge to application. We believe that meaningful education must prepare students not only for examinations but also for the challenges and opportunities of the future. This achievement motivates us to continue strengthening our learning practices and setting higher benchmarks for ourselves."

The school's approach to holistic education is further supported by a range of student-centric initiatives, including TED-Ed, Samurja, Confab, Read and Grow, Student-Led Conferences, the Buddy Programme and Community Connect initiatives. These platforms provide students with opportunities to develop communication skills, leadership qualities, empathy, collaboration and social responsibility while encouraging active participation in their learning journeys.

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Recognising the critical role of educators in shaping student outcomes, DPS Varanasi also places considerable emphasis on continuous professional development. Through its Professional Development Cell, structured professional learning programmes and CC Friday collaborative sessions, the school provides teachers with opportunities to exchange ideas, reflect on classroom practices and adopt innovative teaching methodologies. This approach is guided by the belief that continuous teacher development is essential to improving the quality of education.

The recognition also highlights the collaborative efforts of the school's leadership, educators, students and parents in building a learning environment that balances academic achievement with creativity, well-being and values. By encouraging student ownership of learning and fostering strong relationships between teachers and learners, the school aims to develop confident, independent and responsible individuals.

Rooted in the ethos of "Service Before Self," DPS Varanasi continues to focus on nurturing students equipped with 21st-century skills while remaining grounded in Indian culture and values. The No. 1 ranking in the C-Fore School Survey marks an important milestone in the school's journey and reinforces its commitment to continuous improvement, educational innovation and holistic development.

About DPS Varanasi

Delhi Public School Varanasi, under the esteemed aegis of the Delhi Public School Society in New Delhi, has established itself as a beacon of progressive education and an unwavering commitment to excellence. For over twenty years, DPS Varanasi has been at the forefront of educational excellence. We provide holistic education that nurtures the complete development of our students—socially, emotionally, spiritually, cognitively, and physically. Our thoughtfully designed curriculum, innovative teaching methods, and data-driven insights create an enriching and lifelong learning environment.

We celebrate the uniqueness of each student, inspiring them to explore their passions and purpose. Our students develop a profound appreciation and a strong sense of pride for the diverse facets of Indian culture, heritage, and the environment. We imbue our students with a

profound sense of responsibility towards the planet. By instilling a success mindset, we empower our students to overcome challenges and strive for academic excellence.

We are committed to fostering competence with character, ensuring that our students are not only academically accomplished but also equipped with the integrity and resilience needed to make a positive impact on the world.

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