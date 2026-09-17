Delhi retains top spot in India Electric Mobility Index 2025 with score of 84

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Delhi retained the top spot in NITI Aayog’s India Electric Mobility Index 2025 with a score of 84, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The government think tank on Wednesday released the second edition of the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI), which assesses the progress of states and Union Territories in advancing electric mobility.

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According to the index, Delhi strengthened its lead, with its score rising from 77 in the previous edition to 84. Maharashtra retained the second position, improving its score from 68 to 78.

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“Delhi recorded the highest overall score in the country at 84, followed by Maharashtra (78), Karnataka (73), Chandigarh (71) and Goa (65),” it said.

Among the Large States, Maharashtra and Karnataka emerged as the top performers, while Manipur, with a score of 46, led the Hilly and Northeastern States category.

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Among Union Territories and City States, Delhi, Chandigarh and Goa performed significantly better than their peers. The category also recorded the widest variation in performance, with a gap of more than 70 points between the highest- and lowest-ranked territories.

Results, however, varied across the three themes assessed by the index. In Transport Electrification Progress, Delhi, Chandigarh and Maharashtra were the only three states and Union Territories placed in the Top Performer category, while 14 of the 36 jurisdictions were classified as Aspirants.

Charging Infrastructure Readiness showed relatively stronger performance, with Karnataka recording the highest score nationally at 97 and six states and Union Territories emerging as Top Performers.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Research and Innovation Status showed the widest variation, with nine states and Union Territories classified as Top Performers and 17 placed in the Aspirants category.

The think tank further highlighted, “Comparing the 2025 performance with that of 2024 showed that the top performing States and Union Territories—Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chandigarh—were consistent top rankers.”

Some states and Union Territories slipped in the rankings despite maintaining or improving their scores, reflecting stronger overall performance across the country. Madhya Pradesh, however, recorded a significant improvement, climbing from 23rd position in the previous edition to seventh place.

Furthermore, the progress was uneven across states. “It is noteworthy that several states and UTs registered declines in rank and scores, indicating that progress in e-mobility has been uneven across the country,” the report noted adding, “Charging rollout and EV adoption are moving at different speeds across the country, a sign that the transition is uneven.” (ANI)

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