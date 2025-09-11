DT
Delhi Walkathon Unites Citizens for Accessibility & Inclusion - FIIB x IDEA Lead 5 km Walkathon for a Barrier-Free Tomorrow

Delhi Walkathon Unites Citizens for Accessibility & Inclusion - FIIB x IDEA Lead 5 km Walkathon for a Barrier-Free Tomorrow

ANI
Updated At : 11:00 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), in collaboration with the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA), successfully hosted the Walkathon for Accessibility & Inclusion today at its Vasant Vihar campus. The 5 km walkathon brought together over 400 participants, including students, corporates, NGOs, and citizens, united under one cause - to champion equal access for all.

The initiative was jointly organized by the Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA), and the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, aligning with the Government of India's Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign).

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Mr. Saurabh Dutt, Executive Director - CC & Branding, IOCL, Mr. Benu Nair, Director Human Resources, Taj Hotels (North Region), and Mr. Mallikarjuna Iytha, Founder & CEO of IDEA.

Beginning at FIIB's campus, the walk was flagged off from the FIIB campus and covered the route via Benito Juarez Marg, Rao Tula Ram Flyover, and Durgabai Deshmukh Metro Station before returning to campus.

"Inclusion is not charity, it is a right. This Walkathon is more than symbolic--it is a call to build workplaces and communities where every individual, regardless of ability, can thrive," said Mallikarjuna Iytha, Founder & CEO of IDEA and renowned social entrepreneur.

"Accessibility is about opportunities, not obstacles. Today, our students, partners, and citizens walked together to show that inclusion must be at the heart of leadership and learning," added Dr. Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director, FIIB.

Participants carried placards, wore campaign T-shirts, and pledged to become advocates for a barrier-free India. The event also highlighted the growing role of academia, corporates, and civil society in making accessibility a lived reality rather than a policy document.

Supported by partners including Indian Oil (Lead Sponsor) and Taj Hotels (Food & Beverage Partner), the Walkathon concluded with resounding calls to extend this momentum into workplaces, public spaces, and policymaking.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

