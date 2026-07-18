Delhi world’s cheapest for romantic dates, buying properties, offers low salaries: Report

Delhi is the cheapest big city in the world for romantic dates and comparatively less expensive to purchase real estate properties, but its residents also earn some of the lowest salaries, according to a Deutsche Bank’s ‘Mapping the World’s Prices 2026’ report.

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The report, which measures the cost of living and quality of life, Delhi offered the cheapest broadband internet in the world, with a monthly connection costing USD 7.3 (about Rs 703), the lowest among the 69 cities in the sample.

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A ‘cheap date’ in Delhi cost USD 103 (about Rs 9,920) compared to USD 475 (around Rs 45,750) in Geneva, the costliest city on the index, as per the report, which analyses cities based on factors like prices, salaries, and quality of life.

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The report’s quality-of-life rankings, which take into account factors including purchasing capacity, safety, medical care, cost of living, affordability of housing, commuting times, pollution and climate, did not include Delhi among the top 50 cities.

It added that a bottle of wine, a pair of jeans, a dress, two coffees, dining for two, two movie tickets, two one-way bus tickets, and a five-kilometer taxi journey are all included in the “cheap date” index.

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With an average price of USD 2,465 per square meter (about Rs 2,37,000) and Delhi ranked 65th in the world, the survey claims that property costs in the city center are still inexpensive when compared to overseas markets.

According to the survey, Delhi’s real estate prices have decreased by 9.8 per cent in dollar terms over the past ten years compared to other large cities, but they have increased by 15.7 per cent since 2019.

Furthermore, with a net monthly salary of USD 538 (about Rs 51,800), or 10 per cent of New York’s level, Delhi was rated 66th out of 69 cities in 2026.

Delhi’s historical monthly wage was USD 633 in 2012, USD 653 in 2016, USD 556 in 2019, USD 607 in 2025, and USD 538 in 2026.

With a monthly net compensation of USD 8,363 (about Rs 8,05,200), Zurich, in contrast, led the wage rankings. In addition, salaries in Delhi have decreased by 3.3 per cent since 2019 and 17.7 perc ent in dollar terms over the previous ten years.