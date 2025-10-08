VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: DJ Sumit Sethi, one of India's most prominent electronic music producers and performers, marked the beginning of the live and festive season with back-to-back shows in the national capital that brought together students, families, and community members in large numbers. The performances, held on September 21 at Ramleela Ground in Shalimar Bagh and on September 27 at Delhi University's North Campus, showcased Sethi's signature blend of Bollywood, electronic beats, and live percussion.

Both nights carried the stamp of a festival turned concert, complete with dancers, drummers, and large-scale state of the art stage designs. The honourable Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta ji, graced both events, making the celebrations even more special with her presence and encouragement for community participation. Thousands of people joined the festivities at Shalimar Bagh, while Delhi University saw one of the largest youth gatherings of the season.

In Shalimar Bagh, Sethi opened the evening with a devotional track, joined on stage by CM Rekha Gupta ji in a symbolic gesture of tradition meeting modern music. The moment drew cheers from the crowd as they celebrated the beginning of an energetic night of dandiya and garba.

At the Delhi University Dandiya Night, hosted by Delhi Tourism, the atmosphere leaned strongly toward youth culture. Thousands of students filled the North Campus grounds, many in traditional outfits, spinning dandiya sticks to Sethi's high-energy mixes.

One of the highlights of the night saw CM Rekha Gupta Ji greeting an excited audience from the stage with a befitting 'Shubhaarambh' number which led to the audience singing along in unison--turning it into a memorable moment.

"We're thrilled to have been a part of these unforgettable nights! The energy was electric, and we're delighted to have been able to bring the house down with our performances. A big thank you to the Delhi Government, Delhi Tourism, DUSU, Rashi Entertainment, and the Shalimar Bagh Ramleela Committee for making it all possible, said the award-winning performer Sumit Sethi.

Sethi's sets as always went beyond conventional DJing. They included live percussionists, choreographed dancers, and production touches reminiscent of global festival stages. At Delhi University, the professional dancers added a visual flair to the sonic experience, while Shalimar Bagh leaned into community spirit, giving families and long-time Navratri participants an updated version of the festival they have celebrated for years.

Sethi, who has built a career on bridging genres and generations, sees his performances as part of that evolution.

The two events also highlighted the role of institutions and community groups in shaping festive culture in Delhi. The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) and Delhi Tourism organised the North Campus event, while the Ramleela Committee of Shalimar Bagh anchored the Shalimar Bagh show.

The mix of dandiya, live drumming, esteemed guests, and a DJ-led soundtrack pointed to the new reality of how India's urban festivals are staged. "It was an absolute pleasure to perform for such wonderful audiences," Sethi said. "We wanted to give people something they'll remember when they think about this year's Navratri, and we hope we achieved that."

Sumit Sethi is one of India's most dynamic DJs and music producers, known for blending mainstream and folk-based electronic sounds. A staple on India's live and festive circuit, he has performed at thousands of large-scale events including IIFA, the Commonwealth Games, Sunburn Holi, HT City Unwind, The Grub Fest and more. A favourite at celebrity weddings such as those of the Ambanis, Sidharth & Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Kapil Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. Sumit has also headlined top clubs across India. He has been often seen on TV guest appearances in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Hunarbaaz. His Bollywood work includes hits like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Pink Lips, Hangover, and the devotional track Jai Deva featuring the Nooran Sisters. From clubs to global festivals, Sumit Sethi continues to amplify India's soundscape with unmatched energy and versatility.

