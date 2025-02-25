VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 25: The fourth edition of the Global Hindi Excellence Summit concluded in the capital city, Delhi. The primary objective of this conference was to establish Hindi on the global stage and to deliberate on various aspects of sustainable and long-lasting development in fields such as environment, education, and health. Eminent personalities from diverse sectors including education, technology, finance, and journalism participated in the conference, seeking solutions to prevailing challenges.

This year's conference focused on critical topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and climate change, mental health, major transformations in education, the New Education Policy, skill development, and the practical use of Hindi.

Advertisement

Vikramaditya Ugra, Chief General Manager of India Exim Bank, stated, "India is among the world's fastest-growing economies. Continuous economic reforms and increasing participation in the global value chain have opened new opportunities for the country." He emphasized the need for sustainable finance and highlighted the importance of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance)-based investments.

Advertisement

Professor Dr. Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, Delhi University, remarked, "India has never been a part of the 'use and throw' culture. In the path toward sustainable development, we should draw inspiration from our traditions."

IAS officer Sonal Goyal added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives have given Hindi global recognition. To strengthen Hindi's global position, it is essential to integrate innovation."

Former Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu, discussed the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, stating, "Water resource management is crucial for sustainable development. Himachal Pradesh's top ranking in the SDG Index is proof of this commitment."

Balendu Sharma Dadhich, AI Head at Microsoft, mentioned, "AI technology has made Hindi a competitive language on the global stage. AI can now not only communicate but also create content and present logical arguments."

Renu Hussain stressed the need for innovation to provide basic education, tools, and resources to the underprivileged. Former national swimming champion Meenakshi Pahuja highlighted the importance of including sports under lifelong skill development programs.

The fourth Global Hindi Excellence Summit showcased the deep connection between the Hindi language, technology, and sustainable development. The discussions held not only highlighted Hindi's global potential but also outlined future pathways for India's sustainable growth.

Mamta Mandal, Head of the Global Hindi Foundation, stated, "Hindi can act as a bridge for communication and sustainable development on the global stage. Its utility is multidimensional."

Anurag Mishra, Executive Editor of Jagran New Media, emphasized, "Digital media plays a significant role in the global expansion of Hindi, leading to new opportunities."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)