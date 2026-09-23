Dell Senior Director & GM Anurag Arora Visits Dell Exclusive Store Bommanahalli, Bengaluru

Leadership visit strengthens Dell’s partnership with Laptop Store and highlights the latest Dell XPS 13 and Alienware portfolio

Bengaluru, September 2026: Anurag Arora, Senior Director & GM – India Consumer Business, Dell Technologies, along with members of the Dell team, recently visited the Dell Exclusive Store – Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, where he met Rajkumar Jayavel, Founder of Laptop Store and Laptell, and interacted with the Laptop Store team.

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The visit marked an important engagement between Dell Technologies and Laptop Store, highlighting their continued partnership and shared focus on delivering a stronger retail experience for customers in Bengaluru.

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The Dell Exclusive Store at Bommanahalli is one of the prominent Dell retail destinations in South Bengaluru, providing customers with an opportunity to explore Dell’s latest laptops, desktops, gaming systems, monitors and accessories in a dedicated brand environment.

Latest Dell XPS 13 and Alienware Products in Focus

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During the visit, Anurag Arora and the teams discussed the growing market for premium PCs, gaming devices and high-performance computing products.

The latest Dell XPS 13 and Dell Alienware portfolio were among the key products highlighted during the interaction. The teams also discussed customer demand for premium design, portability, performance and advanced computing experiences across professional, personal and gaming segments.

The visit offered both teams an opportunity to exchange insights on changing consumer preferences, the importance of in-store product experience and the expanding demand for premium Dell products in Bengaluru.

Strengthening the Dell–Laptop Store Partnership

Anurag Arora met Rajkumar Jayavel, Founder of Laptop Store and Laptell, and discussed opportunities to further strengthen the association between Dell and Laptop Store.

The discussion focused on customer experience, retail expansion, product availability and creating stronger engagement with customers through Dell Exclusive Stores.

Rajkumar Jayavel, Founder of Laptop Store and Laptell said, “We were delighted to welcome Mr. Anurag Arora and the Dell team to our Dell Exclusive Store in Bommanahalli. Our partnership with Dell has always been focused on providing customers with the latest technology, the right product guidance and a strong in-store experience. The visit gave both teams an excellent opportunity to discuss the evolving PC market, premium computing and gaming products. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Dell Technologies.”

The Dell team also interacted with the Laptop Store retail team during the visit, discussing customer requirements, market trends and opportunities for the latest Dell products.

Enhancing Dell’s Retail Experience in Bengaluru

The Bommanahalli store is designed to give customers a hands-on experience with Dell products before making a purchase decision.

Customers can explore products across multiple categories, including mainstream laptops, premium laptops, business systems, gaming devices, desktops, monitors and accessories, with assistance from the store team.

The presence of the latest Dell XPS and Alienware products further strengthens the store’s premium and performance computing offering for customers in Bengaluru.

Visit Dell Exclusive Store – Bommanahalli

Customers can visit the Dell Exclusive Store – Bommanahalli, Bengaluru to explore the latest Dell products and experience available models in-store.

The store is located on Hosur Road, Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, serving customers across South Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

About Laptop Store

Founded by Rajkumar Jayavel, Laptop Store has been operating in India’s laptop retail and technology services sector since 2007. The company works with leading global technology brands through multi-brand and exclusive retail formats and has expanded its presence across several major Indian cities.

Rajkumar Jayavel is also the founder of Laptell, a technology products and accessories brand.

About Dell Exclusive Store – Bommanahalli

The Dell Exclusive Store – Bommanahalli, Bengaluru offers a range of Dell consumer, business, premium and gaming products, including laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories. The store provides customers with a dedicated environment to experience Dell products and receive product guidance from the retail team.

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