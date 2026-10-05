Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Dell Technologies recently concluded Dell Technologies Forum 2026 across Mumbai and Bengaluru, drawing over 13,000-plus technology and business leaders, customers and partners who attended across on-ground events and online. As 42% of leaders in the Dell-Vanson Bourne Study report falling behind the pace of disruption, this year's forum was built around a shared resolve that moving AI from pilot to production at scale demands strong infrastructure, skilled talent and partnerships that can make it real.

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Setting the Stage/ Direction

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Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, opened the forum with a keynote that outlined a clear strategic direction for India's AI journey. "India is at an inflection point. The ambition and talent are there and the opportunity is significant," he said. With AI adoption accelerating across sectors, Mr. Gupta emphasised that strategy without the right foundations will not scale, and that the path from experimentation to enterprise scale runs through AI-ready data, modern infrastructure, security and talent working in concert. It is a reality with nearly half of all organisations still without a clear and actionable roadmap across AI, data and security. He also highlighted India's expanding role in shaping the region's AI ecosystem, underlining that a clear and committed strategy is what separates participation from leadership. "What scales AI is the right data infrastructure, modern and secure architecture and a focus on building capabilities that will carry organisations into the next decade. India is not just participating in the global AI story. It is helping to shape it."

Gerri Tunnell, Chief Marketing Officer, Dell Technologies along with Richard M. McLaughlin, President, APJ and Greater China, Dell Technologies and Jacinta Quah, Vice President, Client Solutions Group and Modern Workplace, APJ and Greater China, Dell Technologies, Chris Kelly, Senior Vice President, APJC ISG Specialty Sales, Dell Technologies, and, Karinne Brannigan, Senior Vice-President, Global Programs & Regional APJC Marketing, Dell Technologies brought collective leadership weight to the forum, sharing their perspectives on what an outcome-driven AI strategy looks like in practice. Together, they explored how organisations can scale intelligence across the enterprise, build for the demands of tomorrow and turn strategic intent into measurable business outcomes. One theme came through consistently across all conversations. Treating AI, workplace and data centre modernisation as separate initiatives is making it harder to operate effectively, a view shared by 76% of leaders. The work ahead is not three parallel projects. It is one connected strategy. Gerri Tunnell captured that becoming an AI-native company is no longer a competitive advantage but an empirical obligation and an existential priority for every business that intends to lead.

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The Forum also featured transformation stories from executives from Omega Healthcare and NCDEX showcasing how leading organisations are successfully making the shift from AI curiosity to AI capability in real business environments. A fireside conversation between Toby Walsh, Chief Scientist at the UNSW AI Institute, and Ajaz Munsiff, Chief Evangelist, AI and Digital Transformation, APJC, Dell, brought a sharper edge to the discussion, examining what it means to get AI right across people, practice and the road ahead.

Bringing AI to the Workplace

Dell Technologies unveiled its latest AI commercial portfolio at the forum, including the new Dell Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 AI PCs, Dell Pro Precision workstations, displays and peripherals. Designed to bring AI capabilities directly into the flow of work, the portfolio gives organisations the tools to equip employees with purpose-built technology that balances performance, security and flexibility. In a market where 96% of leaders expect security and cyber resilience to be built into every proposal from a strategic partner, Dell's position is unambiguous. Security is not a feature; it is a foundation. The announcement reflects Dell's conviction that AI at scale is as much a workplace conversation as it is a data centre one, and that the two must move forward together.

Investing in India's AI Workforce

Dell Technologies also launched uDaan: Empowering India's Future Workforce, a national skilling and innovation programme aimed at preparing 23,000 young people for careers in AI, cloud computing and electronics manufacturing. Developed in partnership with FITT-IIT Delhi, Learning Links Foundation and Generation India Foundation, the programme will operate across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune creating structured pathways from education to employment, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship. uDaan signals that Dell's commitment to India's AI future extends beyond the enterprise. Building what's next means building the people who will make it possible.

The GCC Opportunity

Dell Technologies, in partnership with Zinnov, released a whitepaper titled India GCCs 2030: From Capability Centers to Agentic Transformation Engines, putting clear numbers to an opportunity the industry is beginning to fully recognise. With approximately 28% of global GCC AI talent based in India and over 1,200 GCCs actively building AI and ML capabilities, India's position in the global AI landscape is significant and growing. The report also found that nearly 70% of GCCs are yet to move AI beyond pilots, reinforcing that the next phase of growth depends on strengthening the foundations of data, infrastructure, security and talent.

The Partner Ecosystem

The Dell Technologies Partner Summit brought together partners and ecosystem leaders to discuss the evolving role of the channel in accelerating AI adoption. Dell Technologies leaders outlined the company's continued commitment to partner growth through enhancements to its Partner Program 2026. Discussions focused on new incentive structures that reward partners for delivering strategic solutions and expanding customer relationships, alongside the introduction of an AI-powered partner experience hub. The event highlighted the company's continued commitment to working with partners to help customers navigate the growing complexity of AI, infrastructure modernisation and cybersecurity.

Building What's Next

Across two cities, Dell Technologies Forum 2026 reflected a shift that is already underway in India's technology landscape, where the focus has moved from whether AI will transform enterprise to how organisations can make that transformation real. Dell Technologies is working with customers and partners across India to turn AI ambition into outcomes that matter for business and society alike.

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Dell Technologies Forum 2026 brought together leaders Manish Gupta, Gerri Tunnell, and Richard McLaughlin to show how connected AI, cloud, and modern workplace drive India's enterprise future

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