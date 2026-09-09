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Home / Business / Deloitte launches global Open Model Engineering practice, plans hiring push through FY27

Deloitte launches global Open Model Engineering practice, plans hiring push through FY27

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Deloitte has launched its Open Model Engineering practice across global markets to help enterprises build and scale agentic AI solutions, and plans to hire, train and certify forward-deployed engineers through fiscal year 2027 to expand the practice, the company said in a statement.

According to the release, the practice will initially be rolled out in India and other key global markets, with Deloitte working with clients across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region to develop enterprise AI applications and products using open-source AI frameworks and open models.

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Initially, the practice will focus on developing enterprise AI applications using NVIDIA Nemotron open models and NIM microservices. Deloitte firms will also help clients build Sovereign AI stacks using open-source AI frameworks, fine-tune open models and strengthen cyber defences with open harnesses.

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“Deloitte plans to hire, train, and certify forward deployed engineers through fiscal year 2027 to grow the new practice,” the company said.

According to the release, “the new practice aims to help organisations design, engineer, deploy and operate, and scale AI solutions using open models and full stack open-source technologies tailored to each client’s business requirements, regulatory environment and technology footprint.”

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Through the Open Model Engineering practice, Deloitte aims to help clients choose the appropriate mix of proprietary and open models, agentic AI platforms, cloud services and on-premises infrastructure based on their requirements.

The practice will also focus on managing token costs by helping organisations select suitable models, infrastructure and deployment approaches to improve returns on AI investments. It will enable clients to build applications using open models and fine-tune them for specific geographical, linguistic and cultural contexts.

Clients will also have greater control over where models are deployed and what data is uploaded, while safeguarding intellectual property and preserving the uniqueness of generated outputs.

“As part of this practice, Deloitte firms will leverage the Zora AITM digital workforce platform, with agentic harness capabilities built on NVIDIA Nemotron open models and NIM. This gives clients a path to deploy, continuously optimise and govern AI agents using open models within their own environments,” the company noted in its release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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