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Home / Business / Delta Exchange India and Y4D Foundation Launch Project Arth Saksham to Promote Financial Literacy among Youth and Women

Delta Exchange India and Y4D Foundation Launch Project Arth Saksham to Promote Financial Literacy among Youth and Women

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ANI
Updated At : 01:21 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Delta Exchange India, in partnership with Y4D Foundation as the implementation partner, has launched Project Arth Saksham, a financial literacy programme aimed at empowering youth and women with practical financial knowledge and skills for informed decision-making and greater financial independence.

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The programme was inaugurated in Palghar on 5 October 2026 and in Pune on 6 October 2026, in the presence of representatives from Delta Exchange India, Y4D Foundation and other invited stakeholders.

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The programme seeks to strengthen financial and digital literacy through interactive, practical sessions covering financial planning, budgeting, savings, banking, digital payments, investments, insurance, credit and debt management, government schemes, consumer rights, and digital and cyber safety.

The inaugural programmes highlighted the importance of equipping youth and women with practical financial knowledge to make informed financial choices, manage their finances responsibly and build greater economic resilience. The partnership also emphasised the role of collaborative efforts in promoting financial awareness and responsible participation in the formal financial ecosystem.

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Through Project Arth Saksham, Delta Exchange India and Y4D Foundation aim to make financial education more accessible and practical, enabling participants to understand financial products and services, use digital financial services safely and make informed financial decisions.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to financial inclusion, digital awareness and economic empowerment, with Delta Exchange India and Y4D Foundation working together to drive the on-ground implementation of the programme.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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