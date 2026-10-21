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Home / Business / Deltin Unveils ‘IMMORTALS’ 2026 A week of poker, prizes and celebration at Deltin Royale, Goa

Deltin Unveils ‘IMMORTALS’ 2026 A week of poker, prizes and celebration at Deltin Royale, Goa

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PTI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Panaji (Goa) [India], October 21: Deltin, India's leading gaming and entertainment brand, today announced the third edition of its flagship poker cash festival, IMMORTALS — set to take place at Deltin Royale, Goa, India's most iconic floating casino destination, from 22nd to 28th October 2026.

Having redefined India's poker calendar with a medieval-warrior theme in its debut year and a futuristic, AI-inspired edition in Season 2, IMMORTALS returns this year with its most ambitious theme yet — superheroes. The seven-day festival is built around a simple, powerful idea: every poker player has a superpower. Under the tagline “The Power is in Your Hands,” IMMORTALS 2026 invites players across India to discover and play out their own hero identity at the table.

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This edition will see Deltin give away over ₹75 Lakh in prizes and giveaways to 150+ winners, across three cash-game formats — Texas Hold'em, PLO and ROE — played across Platinum, Gold and Silver leaderboard categories.

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The festival's centerpiece is a ₹20 Lakh Mystery Bounty Freeroll on October 28th — comprising a ₹10 Lakh prize pool and ₹10 Lakh in mystery bounties. Alongside this, the Immortal's Board — a three-tier leaderboard across Platinum, Gold and Silver categories — will reward consistent performers through the week, while daily lucky draws (running 23rd–27th October) will give away iPhones, WHOOP fitness bands and AirPods, building up to a Mega Lucky Draw on October 28th featuring a MacBook Air, iPad Air, an iPhone and more. Bonus Hands for Royal Flushes, Straight Flushes and Quads will add further rewards throughout the event.

“IMMORTALS has grown into one of India’s most popular poker cash festivals, and with every edition we've pushed ourselves to give our players something they haven't experienced before,” said Mr. Manoj Jain, COO of Delta Corp Ltd. “This year, with our superhero theme and a mega prize pool, we wanted to celebrate what every poker player already knows to be true — that skill, instinct and nerve are a kind of superpower in themselves. IMMORTALS 2026 is our boldest edition yet, and we can't wait to welcome India's finest poker talents to Deltin Royale.”

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For more information about IMMORTALS 2026, including the full rules, blinds, points structure and registration process, please visit www.deltin.com/immortals and download the event handbook, players may also reach out to Gaming Staff on-property or call 90110 13514 / 88066 63594.

About Deltin:

Deltin, India's leading brand in luxury gaming and hospitality, is owned by Delta Corp Ltd. (DCL), a publicly listed company that owns and operates casinos and hotels in Goa and Daman, India. For more information, please visit www.deltin.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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