DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Denim & Sneaker Fest at Nexus Elante till June 15

Denim & Sneaker Fest at Nexus Elante till June 15

For further information, visit the mall's official website
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:03 PM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh. File photo
Advertisement

Nexus Elante Mall, one of the city’s largest lifestyle destinations, that recently launched its highly anticipated Denim & Sneaker Fest, is set to run till June 15. The event is perfectly timed for vacation preparation and back-to-campus shopping.

Advertisement

The Denim & Sneaker Fest brings together an extensive range of denim collections and the coolest sneakers available, showcasing both top international brands and popular homegrown labels. Whether shoppers are gearing up for a summer getaway, refreshing their college wardrobes, or simply looking to update their style, the festival offers something for everyone.

Visitors can expect to discover the latest styles from renowned names including Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Levi's, Jack & Jones, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Puma, Skechers, Asics, Adidas, ALDO, Stride and many more.

Advertisement

Alongside the collections, shoppers can enjoy Shop & Win contests, special offers and exciting giveaways, making every visit fun for the whole family.

For further information about the Denim & Sneaker Fest and participating brands, please visit Nexus Elante’s official website or follow them on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts