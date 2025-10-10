Denmark and India Collaborate to Advance Green Fintech at Global Fintech Fest 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

• Invest in Denmark and Copenhagen Fintech host thematic interaction on sustainable finance in partnership with Startup Réseau

• Launched a report titled ‘Green Fintech – Denmark: Digital Solutions for a Sustainable Future’

At the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 in Mumbai, Invest in Denmark and Copenhagen Fintech, in partnership with Startup Réseau, hosted a thematic interaction on “Green Fintech,” bringing together Danish and Indian stakeholders committed to driving sustainable innovation in financial services.

The closed-door session convened policymakers, industry leaders, investors, ecosystem enablers, and high-growth ventures, all working at the intersection of sustainability and finance, to explore collaborative pathways that accelerate climate-aligned financial innovation.

The program began with an opening address by H.E. Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India, who spoke about Denmark’s commitment to driving global sustainability through collaboration. This was followed by Ulrik Nødgaard, Governor, Danmarks Nationalbank, who shared his perspectives on Denmark’s leadership in integrating climate considerations into financial regulation and policy.

A Special Address was delivered by Shri K. Rajaraman, Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), on “India’s Global Financial Gateway: IFSCA’s Vision for Green and Innovative Finance.”

During the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Invest in Denmark and Copenhagen Fintech hosted a Climate FinTech Roundtable followed by the launch of a report titled ‘Green Fintech – Denmark: Digital Solutions for a Sustainable Future’. The report features several innovative startups and cluster organizations in both Denmark and India, with the aim of triggering conversations around collaboration between the two countries. It explores the convergence of technology and sustainability within the banking and financial services sector, aligning perfectly with the platform of Global Fintech Fest 2025, where Denmark was one of the Country Partners.

The interactive discussion brought together participants across five clusters - Policy & Framework, Industry, Investors, Startups, and Ecosystem Enablers to capture diverse insights and recommendations.

Participants collectively agreed that regulatory alignment and clear policy signals are essential to mobilize private capital at scale and strengthen investor confidence in climate-aligned financial instruments. The dialogue emphasised that partnerships among banks, corporates, and Fintechs will be crucial in accelerating the transition to low-carbon business models, facilitating new forms of blended finance, and driving innovation throughout the global financial ecosystem.

Through its participation at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Denmark aimed to position Nordic region as a strong and stable economic region, showcasing global leadership in Ethical AI and Quantum, cybersecurity, and growing capabilities in sustainability-driven Green Fintech and Climate Fintech. Denmark offers a strong, stable, investor friendly business environment making it an ideal launchpad into the Nordics. Recently enhanced air connectivity from both Delhi and Mumbai to Copenhagen augurs well for stronger collaboration.

About Copenhagen Fintech

Copenhagen Fintech is the leading innovation hub for financial technology in the Nordic region. Founded to accelerate the growth of fintech startups and foster collaboration between financial institutions, academia, and entrepreneurs, it supports companies driving innovation in areas such as ethical AI, green finance, digital inclusion, and climate-focused solutions. By bridging global fintech ecosystems, Copenhagen Fintech plays a pivotal role in positioning Denmark as a world leader in sustainable and technology-driven financial innovation.

For more information, visit- www.copenhagenfintech.dk

About the Consulate General of Denmark in Bangalore

The Consulate General of Denmark in Bangalore works to strengthen ties between Denmark and India by fostering impactful opportunities across industry, academia, and innovation. With a focus on green transition, life sciences, technology, and sustainable growth, the Consulate drives long-term partnerships and mutual success. Its three key teams—The Trade Council, Innovation Centre Denmark, and Invest in Denmark—collaborate to support Danish companies in India, connect industries and startups for cutting-edge innovation, and assist Indian companies in expanding into Denmark and the Nordic region. Together, they build a future of shared progress, driving economic diplomacy, innovation, and sustainability between the two nations.

For more information, visit- indien.um.dk/en/about-us

About the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark promotes Denmark’s interests abroad by fostering international cooperation, trade, and investment. Through a global network of embassies, consulates, and trade offices, the Ministry supports Danish companies in building partnerships and expanding internationally, while also strengthening bilateral and multilateral relationships. Its efforts are closely aligned with Denmark’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and global collaboration.

For more information, visit- um.dk/en

