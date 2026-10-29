Dent Ally Opens New Dental Clinic in Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 29: Dent Ally has opened its third dental multi-speciality centre on 1st November 2026, this time in Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi. It sits alongside the existing centres in Gulmohar Park (South Delhi) and Sushant Lok Phase 1 (Gurugram), which gives patients across Delhi-NCR three places to walk into.

Advertisement

What sets Dent Ally apart hasn’t changed with the expansion. Nobody here is handed over to a single dentist. Every case goes in front of a team of specialists who decide the plan together. They weigh how the teeth work, how the bite lines up, how the face looks, and how long the result will last. It takes a little more coordination, but the plan that comes out of it fits the patient far better. Dent Ally currently has 14 dental specialists and plans to grow to approximately 20 across its three centres. The team works across disciplines to assess complex cases and coordinate care around each patient’s needs.

Advertisement

Digital Planning, So You Know What’s Coming

At Dent Ally, every treatment plan begins with a detailed assessment by the specialists involved in the case. The practice uses digital workflows and 3D planning to map procedures such as smile makeovers, dental implants and full-mouth rehabilitation before treatment begins, so patients know what to expect at each stage.

Advertisement

Biological Dentistry at the Core

Dent Ally is one of the few dental practices in India to offer certified Biological and Holistic Dentistry. Biological dentistry is central to how Dent Ally practises. The team looks at oral health in the context of a patient’s broader health, uses biocompatible materials where appropriate, and preserves natural tooth structure when clinically suitable. Its protocols include Safe Amalgam (Mercury) Removal, Ozone Therapy, and PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin) stem cell therapy. Informed consent and recommendations based on clinical need are part of every consultation.

Recognition and Certifications

Dent Ally’s work has been recognised over the years. The practice was awarded Best Super-Speciality Dental Clinic Chain in India (New Delhi & Gurugram) at the Healthcare Excellence Awards 2025, and was named Best Dental Clinic in Delhi at India’s Most Trusted Healthcare Awards in 2018. It has also received a Sterilization Monitoring Certificate from the University of Louisville, a recognition of its infection-control standards. Its team includes an IAOMT- and SMART-certified dentist, and the practice holds AACD and AAID certifications.

Patients in India and abroad choose Dent Ally most often for dental implants, full-mouth rehabilitation, and smile designing. In these cases, specialists look at aesthetics and function together, including bite alignment and how the teeth work together. Many patients travel to Dent Ally from other parts of India and overseas, and appointments can be coordinated around their travel dates. Digital planning means some of the work can begin before they arrive, although treatment timelines still depend on each patient’s clinical needs.

A Calm Clinic, Not a Clinical One

The Safdarjung Enclave centre has been designed to feel calm rather than clinical. The interiors are contemporary, and the team explains each step of treatment so patients are never left guessing.

Why Safdarjung Enclave?

“We chose Safdarjung Enclave because it puts Dent Ally within easy reach of patients across Delhi, and of those who travel to us from other cities and countries. It is a well-connected part of the city, and gave us room to build a centre that feels calm and welcoming, which matters a lot to people who are nervous about dental treatment.

Patients come to us for specialist-led care, careful planning and treatment that is explained at every step. This centre lets us offer that experience to more of them. Looking ahead, we also aim to add holistic wellness offerings, including functional medicine, IV treatments and red light therapy, alongside advanced dentistry.”

Dr. Shashi Bhushan, Clinical Head, Dent Ally

About Dent Ally

Dent Ally is an award-winning multi-speciality dental practice with centres in Gulmohar Park and Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, and Sushant Lok Phase 1, Gurugram. It is a preferred choice for dental implants, full-mouth rehabilitation, and smile designing, and also offers veneers, orthodontics, root canal treatment, and paediatric and preventive dentistry.

Location and Timings

The Safdarjung Enclave centre is on the Ground Floor, B 7/9, Block B 7, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi 110029, and is open Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm. Appointments are preferred, and walk-ins are welcome. To book, call 9266665081 or visit dentally.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)