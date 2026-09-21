Dental Insurance for Children: Important Benefits Explained

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 21: Dental or oral care is a crucial part of a child's health and hygiene. As children grow, they become more susceptible to dental issues such as cavities and tooth decay. With regular dental check-ups, these issues can be avoided.

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But dental check-ups can be costly and put an additional financial burden on you. This is why having a health insurance policy with dental coverage is essential for your children. Let us explore the importance of dental insurance for children.

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Understanding Dental Insurance for Children

Dental insurance for children is a type of health insurance policy or add-on that covers dental treatment and related procedures.

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These plans typically cover a range of preventive and restorative dental procedures, including routine dental check-ups, professional teeth cleaning, cavity fillings, fluoride treatments, and other necessary dental treatments.

The plan assures parents that their children receive timely, high-quality dental care without worrying about the financial burden.

When to Add Kids or Children in Dental Health Insurance Policy?

Most parents get confused about when to add their kids to the health insurance policy with dental coverage. Here are some situations when you can add your kids in health insurance plan:

When the Child is About to Start School

School-going children are more likely to get cavities and other oral problems due to changed eating habits. A health insurance policy with dental coverage allows parents to handle these dental issues promptly.

If Child Requires Orthodontic or Other Treatment

Many children need orthodontic or other corrective treatment at a young age due to improper teeth alignment or bite issues. These dental treatments can be costly for parents. With dental coverage in place, parents can get treatment without worrying about finances.

When Child Become Eligible for the Family Floater Plan

Most family floater plans allow children to add to the health insurance policy from a specified age. Carefully read the policy terms and conditions and add children to the plan when they become eligible.

Add Children During Health Insurance Policy Renewal

Parents can also add their children to a health insurance policy with dental coverage during the policy renewal. During renewal, you need to inform the insurance provider about the member or kid you want to add to your existing policy.

Benefits of Including Kids in a Dental Insurance Plan

There are various benefits of including kids in a health insurance policy with dental coverage, such as:

- The dental insurance coverage includes a wide range of dental treatments, such as tooth extractions and fillings.

- The plan also covers hospitalisation expenses for dental treatment resulting from an accident or injury to kids while playing.

- Most health insurance policies offer preventive oral health check-ups for kids, which include regular cleanings that help prevent cavities.

Get TATA AIG Health Insurance with Dental Coverage for Your Kids

Oral health is an important part of a child's overall well-being. Routine check-ups, timely dental care and other measures ensure that the child's oral health remains intact. However, the visit to the dental clinic can derail the parents' monthly budgeting. But with a health insurance policy with dental coverage, you can take care of your kid's oral health.

TATA AIG offers a family floater health insurance plan that comes with dental coverage. With digital processes, cashless treatment and minimal documentation, your kids' oral health will be in the best hands. Get a TATA AIG health insurance policy with dental coverage now!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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