Dentzz Dental Awarded as a Global Leader in Dental Tourism at the Prestigious ET Indo Global Leaders 2026 in Dubai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Dentzz Dental, a pioneering name in luxury dentistry, was honoured at the prestigious ET Indo Global Leaders 2026 ceremony in Dubai, receiving the Global Leader in Dental Tourism accolade. The ceremony brought together distinguished business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries to celebrate excellence, innovation and leadership. The honour acknowledges Dentzz Dental's transformative contribution to the evolution of specialised dentistry in India and the country's emergence as a preferred destination for international dental care.

• Dentzz Dental was felicitated alongside global business leaders and visionaries at a glittering ceremony in Dubai

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• The ET Indo Global Leaders 2026 celebrated excellence, innovation and the growing economic partnership between India and the UAE

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• The award recognises Dentzz Dental’s role in strengthening India’s standing as a leading destination for premium international dental tourism

The ET Indo Global Leaders Felicitation Ceremony recognised entrepreneurs, business leaders and organisations for their contributions to strengthening economic ties between India and the UAE. Over the past two decades, Dentzz Dental shaped the next generation of dental care in India through a distinctive model that combines industry-leading expertise, comprehensive treatment capabilities, advanced technology and bespoke treatment planning.

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Dentzz Dental’s approach has attracted international clients from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, who travel to India and the UAE for specialist procedures including full-mouth dentistry, dental implants and full-mouth reconstruction. With over 20 years of experience in this field, Dentzz Dental has played a significant role in elevating India's profile as a leading destination for dental tourism, attracting international clients for complex dental procedures and specialised care.

Commenting on the honour, the Founder and CEO of Dentzz Dental said: “Our vision has always been to advance the practice of dentistry by bringing greater specialisation, individualised treatment and international standards of care to the Indian market. Over the years, we have witnessed a significant shift in how people approach dental health, with a growing appreciation for comprehensive procedures, advanced clinical capabilities and treatment plans tailored to individual needs. We are particularly proud to have welcomed patients from across the world who place their trust in our teams for complex dental procedures, and to have contributed to India's growing reputation in dental tourism.”

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