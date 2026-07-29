DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / DENVER Forest Wood Redefines Everyday Luxury for the Modern Man

DENVER Forest Wood Redefines Everyday Luxury for the Modern Man

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:53 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 29: DENVER, one of India's leading men's grooming and fragrance brands, expands its premium SRK Autograph Collection with the launch of Forest Wood Perfume--a modern aromatic fresh woody fragrance crafted for men who want sophistication, versatility and lasting appeal in a single bottle.

Advertisement

Inspired by one of the most celebrated fragrance profiles in the world, Forest Wood captures the fresh-spicy-woody character that has defined contemporary men's perfumery for years. Designed for daily wear yet refined enough for special occasions, the fragrance offers an elevated scent experience without the premium luxury price tag.

Advertisement

Forest Wood opens with an energising blend of grapefruit, bergamot and pepper, creating an instantly fresh and invigorating first impression. At its heart, patchouli, geranium and musk add depth and character, while a rich base of cedarwood, tonka beans and amber delivers a warm, masculine trail that lingers throughout the day.

As fragrance becomes an increasingly important part of personal style, modern consumers are seeking versatile scents that transition effortlessly from work to social occasions. Forest Wood has been created to meet that demand, offering a fragrance profile that works equally well for office hours, college campuses, date nights, weekend outings and evening gatherings across every season.

Advertisement

Part of the premium SRK Autograph Collection, Forest Wood reflects DENVER's commitment to bringing global fragrance trends to Indian consumers. Since 2020, the collection has featured fragrances co-curated with Bollywood superstar and global icon Shah Rukh Khan, inspired by his personal fragrance preferences and lifestyle. Each bottle carries Shah Rukh Khan's autograph, making it a distinctive addition for fragrance enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Crafted using premium fragrance blends imported from France and bottled in India, Forest Wood contains 20% fragrance oil and is IFRA-certified, cruelty-free, skin-safe and long-lasting. The fragrance combines international-quality perfumery standards with a value proposition designed specifically for the Indian market.

Over the years, DENVER has established itself as one of India's most trusted men's grooming brands, with Shah Rukh Khan serving as the brand ambassador since 2017. Together, the brand and the superstar have helped shape a premium fragrance portfolio that brings international scent experiences within reach of Indian consumers.

With its fresh, clean and masculine character, Forest Wood is positioned as the ideal signature fragrance for men seeking a scent that is effortlessly wearable, universally appealing and confidently modern. Denver Forest Wood continues to witness strong consumer demand, with over 10,000 bottles sold every month. The consistent sales reflect the growing popularity of its bold woody fragrance, long-lasting performance, and premium appeal among modern consumers.

Price & Availability: DENVER Forest Wood Perfume (100ml) is priced at ₹3,000 and is available on the DENVER website and leading e-commerce platforms.

Product Link: https://denverformen.com/products/forest-wood-srk-autograph-collection-perfume-100ml

Amazon.in Link: https://www.amazon.in/Denver-Autograph-Collection-Forest-Perfume/dp/B0FR9GYWFP?th=1

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts