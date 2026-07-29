DENVER Forest Wood Redefines Everyday Luxury for the Modern Man

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New Delhi [India], July 29: DENVER, one of India's leading men's grooming and fragrance brands, expands its premium SRK Autograph Collection with the launch of Forest Wood Perfume--a modern aromatic fresh woody fragrance crafted for men who want sophistication, versatility and lasting appeal in a single bottle.

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Inspired by one of the most celebrated fragrance profiles in the world, Forest Wood captures the fresh-spicy-woody character that has defined contemporary men's perfumery for years. Designed for daily wear yet refined enough for special occasions, the fragrance offers an elevated scent experience without the premium luxury price tag.

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Forest Wood opens with an energising blend of grapefruit, bergamot and pepper, creating an instantly fresh and invigorating first impression. At its heart, patchouli, geranium and musk add depth and character, while a rich base of cedarwood, tonka beans and amber delivers a warm, masculine trail that lingers throughout the day.

As fragrance becomes an increasingly important part of personal style, modern consumers are seeking versatile scents that transition effortlessly from work to social occasions. Forest Wood has been created to meet that demand, offering a fragrance profile that works equally well for office hours, college campuses, date nights, weekend outings and evening gatherings across every season.

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Part of the premium SRK Autograph Collection, Forest Wood reflects DENVER's commitment to bringing global fragrance trends to Indian consumers. Since 2020, the collection has featured fragrances co-curated with Bollywood superstar and global icon Shah Rukh Khan, inspired by his personal fragrance preferences and lifestyle. Each bottle carries Shah Rukh Khan's autograph, making it a distinctive addition for fragrance enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Crafted using premium fragrance blends imported from France and bottled in India, Forest Wood contains 20% fragrance oil and is IFRA-certified, cruelty-free, skin-safe and long-lasting. The fragrance combines international-quality perfumery standards with a value proposition designed specifically for the Indian market.

Over the years, DENVER has established itself as one of India's most trusted men's grooming brands, with Shah Rukh Khan serving as the brand ambassador since 2017. Together, the brand and the superstar have helped shape a premium fragrance portfolio that brings international scent experiences within reach of Indian consumers.

With its fresh, clean and masculine character, Forest Wood is positioned as the ideal signature fragrance for men seeking a scent that is effortlessly wearable, universally appealing and confidently modern. Denver Forest Wood continues to witness strong consumer demand, with over 10,000 bottles sold every month. The consistent sales reflect the growing popularity of its bold woody fragrance, long-lasting performance, and premium appeal among modern consumers.

Price & Availability: DENVER Forest Wood Perfume (100ml) is priced at ₹3,000 and is available on the DENVER website and leading e-commerce platforms.

Product Link: https://denverformen.com/products/forest-wood-srk-autograph-collection-perfume-100ml

Amazon.in Link: https://www.amazon.in/Denver-Autograph-Collection-Forest-Perfume/dp/B0FR9GYWFP?th=1

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