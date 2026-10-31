Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Showcases Diwali Getaway Options

From a short Yas Island escape to a week-long family adventure, here's how to celebrate Diwali in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE and NEW DELHI, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is highlighting a range of travel experiences for visitors planning Diwali holidays, with itinerary options spanning short weekend breaks and week-long family getaways across the emirate's cultural attractions, entertainment destinations and natural landmarks. Only a three-to-four-hour flight from major Indian cities, Abu Dhabi makes for an easy Diwali getaway, close enough for a long weekend, yet packed with enough to fill a full week away. The UAE capital is an ideal holiday destination for every generation, from grandparents who want culture and calm to kids chasing their next theme park thrill.

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However long the Diwali break, Abu Dhabi has an itinerary to match it. From a two-day escape to a seven-day getaway, Abu Dhabi brings together theme parks, culture, beaches and festive spirit, giving multigenerational travellers a destination that fits both a short celebration and a longer one.

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The following itineraries highlight ways to celebrate Diwali in Abu Dhabi, regardless of the length of the stay.

For those staying closer to home this year, a two-day Yas Island getaway turns a weekend into a proper celebration. Day one starts with the slides and rides at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi before moving on to festive shopping at Yas Mall. The excitement of the day leads into the perfect wind down as the sun sets over Yas Bay Waterfront.

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Day two is built for speed, sea animals and sand: strap in for the world's fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, spend the afternoon with marine life at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and close out the trip on Yas Beach. It's a Diwali celebration in Abu Dhabi that asks for nothing more than a packed bag and a short flight.

With four days on the calendar, an Abu Dhabi Diwali celebration can move at a more generous pace. The first two days stay on Yas Island, covering the theme parks, festive shopping and waterfront dining that make it one of the emirate's most-loved family destinations.

Day three is where the trip shifts gears. Spend a morning at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the world's most striking places of worship, before an afternoon of quiet indulgence at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi and sunset city views from Observation Deck at 300. As the final day comes to a close, head to Saadiyat Island, where the Saadiyat Cultural District and the beachfront promenade of Mamsha Al Saadiyat offer stops like Natural History Museum and Zayed National Museum, before a dinner by the water at Antonia or Beirut Sur Mer.

For families who want it all, without having to choose, a full week in Abu Dhabi covers every generation's idea of a good time. Days one and two stay with the Yas Island line-up of theme parks and festive shopping, while day three and four move through culture, luxury and the museums in Saadiyat Cultural District.

The second half of the week heads beyond the city. Day five is for the desert: taking the family on an adventure to the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve, followed by a desert safari and overnight camping under the stars. Day six travels to Al Ain Region, exploring the UNESCO Heritage Site of Al Ain Oasis and even mixing in a little thrill at Al Ain Adventure Park. The trip winds down on day seven with the mangroves of Jubail Mangrove Park, festive shopping at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and an evening walk along the Corniche to mark the end of the celebrations.

This Diwali, let Abu Dhabi's celebrations bring the family together, wherever you choose to begin. Visit: visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/diwali to plan a Diwali getaway

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae/

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