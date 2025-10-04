DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Department of Food and Public Distribution collaborates with IREF for BIRC 2025

Department of Food and Public Distribution collaborates with IREF for BIRC 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Government of India's Department of Food and Public Distribution has joined hands with the Indian Rice Exporter's Federation (IREF) to host the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 and unveil a roadmap for the rice sector's contribution to Viksit Bharat @2047.

Advertisement

According to a press release issued by Dr. Prem Garg, National President of IREF, the mega event, billed as the world's largest rice conference, is scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Advertisement

It is expected to draw more than 5,000 farmers, 2,500 exporters and millers, 50 shipping lines, and nearly 1,000 international buyers representing over 80 countries. Senior ministers from foreign governments, along with representatives from trade delegations and diplomatic missions, are also slated to participate.

Advertisement

According to the release, the government's collaboration with IREF marks a significant step toward strengthening India's rice sector on the global stage. The Department of Food and Public Distribution confirmed its support for three key initiatives linked to the conference. These include the main event--BIRC 2025, the release of a Coffee Table Book on Indian Rice, and the launch of a detailed vision document mapping the rice sector's role in shaping India's future by 2047.

"The global rice summit will serve as a dynamic platform to unite all stakeholders, fostering collaboration, innovation, and trade opportunities. The event is set to help visitors and exhibitors gain direct access to global buyers, new markets, and the latest technological innovations in the field of agriculture. Visitors and participants will also get one-to-one networking opportunities, which will further strengthen international supply chains and help them explore new business opportunities," the release stated.

Advertisement

The release also highlighted the importance of the collaboration and the scale of the conference, stating that it would create a historic meeting of key stakeholders in the industry. The release said, "The conference will also feature participation from senior Ministers of various foreign governments, creating a historic convergence of key stakeholders in the rice industry". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts