Department of Food and Public Distribution collaborates with IREF for BIRC 2025

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Government of India's Department of Food and Public Distribution has joined hands with the Indian Rice Exporter's Federation (IREF) to host the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 and unveil a roadmap for the rice sector's contribution to Viksit Bharat @2047.

Advertisement

According to a press release issued by Dr. Prem Garg, National President of IREF, the mega event, billed as the world's largest rice conference, is scheduled to take place on October 30 and 31, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Advertisement

It is expected to draw more than 5,000 farmers, 2,500 exporters and millers, 50 shipping lines, and nearly 1,000 international buyers representing over 80 countries. Senior ministers from foreign governments, along with representatives from trade delegations and diplomatic missions, are also slated to participate.

Advertisement

According to the release, the government's collaboration with IREF marks a significant step toward strengthening India's rice sector on the global stage. The Department of Food and Public Distribution confirmed its support for three key initiatives linked to the conference. These include the main event--BIRC 2025, the release of a Coffee Table Book on Indian Rice, and the launch of a detailed vision document mapping the rice sector's role in shaping India's future by 2047.

"The global rice summit will serve as a dynamic platform to unite all stakeholders, fostering collaboration, innovation, and trade opportunities. The event is set to help visitors and exhibitors gain direct access to global buyers, new markets, and the latest technological innovations in the field of agriculture. Visitors and participants will also get one-to-one networking opportunities, which will further strengthen international supply chains and help them explore new business opportunities," the release stated.

Advertisement

The release also highlighted the importance of the collaboration and the scale of the conference, stating that it would create a historic meeting of key stakeholders in the industry. The release said, "The conference will also feature participation from senior Ministers of various foreign governments, creating a historic convergence of key stakeholders in the rice industry". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)