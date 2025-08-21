Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Department of Posts (DoP) and the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (MSSIDC) have entered into a strategic collaboration to strengthen support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Maharashtra.

This partnership is aligned with the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Programme and aims at enhancing MSME competitiveness through institutional collaboration.

The Department of Posts, with its rich legacy of more than 170 years, has been a cornerstone of India's communication and financial inclusion framework, an official release added.

With the world's largest network of over 1,65,000 post offices, DoP has played a transformative role in the nation's socio-economic development.

It offers an extensive range of services including mail and parcel delivery, financial services like small savings schemes, Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI), as well as acting as an agent of the Government of India for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

MSSIDC, established on 19th October 1962, has been at the forefront of promoting and nurturing small-scale industries in Maharashtra.

With support extended to nearly 30,000 SSI units across the state, MSSIDC plays a vital role in aiding, financing, protecting, and promoting small industries.

The corporation has also been instrumental in the revival and promotion of traditional handicrafts, while offering training, entrepreneurship development, and marketing support to artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs.

The DoP and MSSIDC will collaborate under the RAMP Programme to appoint a Knowledge Partner, raise MSME awareness about logistics and postal services, offer cost-effective logistics support across Maharashtra, and boost market linkages for small industries and artisans using the postal network.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle by Dr Sudhir G Jhakere, APMG BD, India Post and Prashali Jadhav Dighavkar, Joint Managing Director, MSSIDC.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both organizations highlighted that this initiative will help bridge the logistics and knowledge gap faced by MSMEs, thereby empowering them to expand their business reach not only within India but also globally. (ANI)

