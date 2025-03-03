DEPT Expands its Footprint in India with Bengaluru Hub

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3: Global tech & marketing company DEPT is expanding its operations in India with the launch of a dedicated hub in Bengaluru. This investment solidifies the company's presence in India and aims to meet the growing demands for innovative solutions across various industries in South India.

Known as a hub for technology and innovation, Bengaluru provides the perfect base for DEPT to support and collaborate with local organizations, leveraging its marketing and technology capabilities to drive growth and transformation for its clients. Leading the efforts from Bengaluru is Rishi Bhargava, Head of Solution Consulting at DEPT India. Bhargava and his team will work closely with partner Adobe to deliver cutting-edge solutions to businesses headquartered in the region. As Adobe's Digital Partner of the Year in India, DEPT brings nearly two decades of expertise in Adobe technologies, empowering brands with high-impact, customized solutions. Their focus will be on fostering collaboration and meeting the unique needs of the region's dynamic market.

"The Indian market has enormous potential, from both a talent and client perspective. This expansion to Bengaluru comes as a response to needs we've identified in the market from ambitious, pioneering brands that want to disrupt and innovate in their industries. Our expertise in marketing, AI, and emerging technologies enables us to create products and services that not only deliver immediate value but also adapt, learn, and scale for future demands," says Himanshu Mody, Head of India, DEPT.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations into Bengaluru, a city synonymous with tech and innovation," said Rishi Bhargava. "Our goal is to collaborate with new clients and partners in the region, contributing to the thriving ecosystem here and helping businesses achieve their digital transformation goals."

DEPT entered the Indian market in 2023 by acquiring Tekno Point, starting with an office in Mumbai. The 700+ strong team currently delivers services across tech and marketing to clients such as HSBC, Tata Capital, and Bajaj Allianz. In the last year, the company has broadened its local service offerings with an international digital and design hub, as well as SEO capabilities, bringing more capabilities to this emerging region.

DEPT is a 50/50 tech and marketing services company, uniquely equipped to unlock tomorrow's possibilities for today's most ambitious companies. With a team of 4,000+ AI-native specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents, DEPT leads the way in helping companies across Brand & Media, Customer Experience, Commerce Growth, and Technology & Data. Our solutions set the standard for the next era, working with top-tier brands like Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, and eBay. DEPT is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 has been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified.

