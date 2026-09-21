Deputy is not a title but an emotion : Manoj Madaan Unveils DEPUTY: Second to None at New Delhi’s IIC

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 21: Modern corporate literature is replete with manuals on how to occupy the C-suite spotlight, yet few examine the strategic agility demanded of those who operate behind the scenes from number two or number three positions—the deputies who keep institutions running. That operational divide took center stage on Saturday at the India International Centre (IIC) on Lodhi Road, where TEDx speaker, global business executive with EY, and conscious leadership coach Manoj Madaan officially launched his latest book, DEPUTY: Second to None.

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Published globally by Walnut Publication, the launch gathered business leaders, educators, wellness practitioners, and media professionals. Rather than treating the “deputy” role as a mere stepping stone or subordinate posting, Madaan argued that sustainable enterprise performance hinges on the second-in-command and these deputies should be spoken about and they should get the recognition they deserve and not be left under shadows.

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“You need not be number one to be second to none,” Madaan remarked during his keynote address. “DEPUTY is written for everyone who is unquestionably capable yet remains unseen. It is also for every aspiring conscious leader who seeks to identify invisible threads and ensure every contributor feels valued.”

Industry Captains on the Unsung Linchpin

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A panel of distinguished guests shared firsthand insights on why this conversation is long overdue across India Inc. and academia, with several noting how deeply the book reflects their own professional journeys:

- Ms. Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President at NASSCOM, underscored the pivotal role operational deputies play in maintaining agility and resilience across tech and service enterprises during rapid industry disruption.

- Mr. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Immediate Past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), highlighted the quiet strength of working behind the scenes, noting that finance professionals serve as the functional backbone of every enterprise.

- Dr. Aruna Jha, Vice Principal of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), linked the book's frameworks to institution-building, observing that enduring academic and civic bodies rely heavily on disciplined secondary leadership to thrive.

- Mr. Sarvesh Mathur, Senior Partner at EY GDS, offered corporate perspectives on the delicate equilibrium deputies maintain between executive strategy and daily operational delivery.

- Mr. Ajay Bagga, Managing Director of Zimmer Biomet, emphasized that vital contributors in healthcare and medtech often work out of the limelight to keep core systems running, noting that "we are all deputies in some capacity."

- Mr. Bhurijana Dasa, Divisional Head at the Hare Krishna Movement, Noida, drew parallels from the Bhagavad Gita on stewardship and duty, reminding the assembly of the need to respect and value every supporting contribution.

Integrating Emotional Resilience & Executive Wellness

The session expanded beyond traditional organizational frameworks to address the mental health challenges unique to second-tier leadership. Author and executive wellness coach Poonam Madaan—a Chartered Accountant turned executive life coach and founder of BFFS Training & Consulting—addressed the assembly on the hidden psychological friction borne by mid-to-senior leaders.

Drawing on her background in finance, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), she emphasized that second-in-command positions carry distinct emotional pressures. Her remarks framed inner equilibrium, emotional intelligence, and conscious self-leadership not as corporate perks, but as non-negotiable prerequisites for sustained professional endurance.

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