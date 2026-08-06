Dermalogy Care Experts Share a Complete Monsoon Skincare Guide for Every Skin Type

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New Delhi [India], August 6: Every monsoon, dermatologists notice a familiar pattern. People who rarely complain about their skin suddenly start dealing with acne, excess oil, irritation, or unexpected dryness. At the same time, many find that products they have trusted for months no longer seem to work.

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According to experts at Dermalogy Care, a digital dermatology and skincare platform, seasonal changes affect every skin type differently. Humidity, sweat, pollution, and changes in daily routines all influence how the skin behaves, making it important to adapt skincare with the season rather than following the same routine throughout the year.

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"One of the biggest misconceptions is that everyone needs the same skincare routine during the monsoon," say experts at Dermalogy Care. "The weather changes, your skin changes, and your routine should change too."

Why Your Skin Behaves Differently During Monsoon

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High humidity slows the evaporation of sweat, allowing it to remain on the skin for longer. As sweat mixes with natural oils, sunscreen, makeup, and environmental pollutants, pores are more likely to become clogged, increasing the chances of breakouts and irritation.

Interestingly, humidity doesn't always mean hydrated skin. Many people experience dehydration during the rainy season because frequent cleansing, long hours in air-conditioned environments, and unsuitable skincare products gradually weaken the skin's protective barrier.

This is why skin can feel oily on the surface while still lacking the moisture it needs.

Different Skin Types Need Different Care

Not every skin type reacts in the same way.

People with oily skin often notice more shine and clogged pores during the monsoon, while those with dry skin may continue to struggle with tightness and dehydration despite the humid weather. Combination skin can become oilier around the forehead and nose while remaining dry elsewhere, and sensitive skin may become more reactive as the weather changes.

Acne-prone skin also needs extra attention. Increased oil production, sweat, and environmental buildup can make breakouts more frequent, especially when people begin experimenting with multiple new products or home remedies.

Dermatologists recommend choosing products based on your skin's individual needs instead of seasonal trends or viral skincare recommendations.

Small Habits Often Make the Biggest Difference

Healthy skin is not only about using the right products.

Removing makeup before bed, cleansing gently instead of repeatedly, changing out of sweaty clothes, washing pillowcases regularly, and avoiding unnecessary touching of the face can all help reduce common monsoon skin concerns.

Consistency is equally important. Constantly replacing products because of social media trends often leaves the skin more irritated than before.

Simple routines followed regularly usually deliver better long-term results than complicated routines that keep changing.

Why Choosing Products Has Become So Confusing

Today's skincare market offers hundreds of cleansers, moisturisers, serums, and sunscreens, each claiming to be the perfect solution.

For many consumers, the biggest challenge is not finding products but knowing which ones are actually suitable for their skin.

A moisturiser designed for dry skin may feel too heavy for oily skin. A cleanser formulated for acne may be too harsh for sensitive skin. Even products with excellent reviews may not be the right choice for everyone.

This is where personalised guidance becomes valuable.

Expert Guidance Before You Buy

To make skincare decisions easier, Dermalogy Care combines dermatologist consultations with access to dermatologist-recommended products through one digital platform.

People can explore products across Skin, Hair, Supplements, and Pediatric categories, making it convenient to find solutions for different concerns in one place.

For those who are unsure which products suit their skin, Dermalogy Care also offers consultations with certified dermatologists for just ₹99. Instead of relying on trial and error, users can discuss their concerns with a dermatologist, understand what their skin actually needs, and receive personalised product recommendations before making a purchase.

The platform helps simplify skincare by bringing expert advice and carefully selected products together, allowing people to make informed decisions with greater confidence.

Healthy Skin Starts With Understanding Your Skin

Dermatologists believe there is no universal skincare routine for the monsoon. Age, skin type, lifestyle, existing concerns, and even daily environmental exposure all influence how the skin responds during the season.

"Healthy skin isn't about owning more products," say experts at Dermalogy Care. "It's about understanding your skin and choosing products that are right for it. A personalised routine is always more effective than following trends."

As more people look for reliable skincare advice instead of quick fixes, personalised guidance is becoming an important part of everyday skincare. By combining affordable dermatologist consultations with a curated selection of products for skin, hair, supplements, and pediatric care, Dermalogy Care is helping consumers make more informed skincare choices, not just during the monsoon, but throughout the year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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