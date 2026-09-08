Dermapuritys’ Greater Kailash Centre Moves to a Larger Space with More Advanced Treatment Options

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: Dermapuritys is set to move its Greater Kailash centre to a larger space within Greater Kailash, South Delhi. The new centre will bring additional treatment options across skin, hair, body, aesthetics and surgical care.

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The move comes as the clinic prepares for the next phase of its services in South Delhi. A larger facility will give the team more room to introduce new treatments and advanced technologies in the coming months.

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For patients, the move means the same Greater Kailash presence, now in a bigger setting with more services on the way.

A Bigger Space for What Comes Next

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The upcoming centre has been planned to accommodate the growing treatment portfolio of Dermapuritys. More space will allow the clinic to add new procedures and create dedicated areas for different types of treatments.

The focus is not simply on moving into a larger premises. The new setup is intended to support the next stage of services at the Greater Kailash location.

Patients can expect the treatment portfolio to grow as the new centre becomes operational.

More Advanced Treatments Coming Soon

The expanded centre will introduce additional treatments across several areas of care.

New options are being planned for skin, hair and body treatments, along with a wider selection of aesthetic procedures. The centre will also bring surgical treatments to its upcoming offering.

This broader mix will give patients more choices within the same location. It will also allow Dermapuritys to introduce procedures that require additional space and specialised infrastructure.

The new services will be announced as they are introduced at the centre.

Bringing More Treatment Options Under One Roof

The move also supports a wider vision for the Greater Kailash centre.

Dermapuritys aims to create a space where patients can explore a broader range of dermatology, aesthetic, body and surgical treatments under one roof. The expanded facility will make it possible to bring different areas of care together in a more comprehensive setting.

This is particularly relevant as aesthetic care continues to evolve. New technologies and procedures are being introduced regularly, giving clinics more ways to address different patient requirements.

The larger space will give Dermapuritys the flexibility to bring some of these newer options to its Greater Kailash centre.

A Stronger Presence in South Delhi

Greater Kailash has been an important location for Dermapuritys in South Delhi. Moving to a larger space within the area allows the clinic to continue serving its existing audience while preparing for a broader range of services.

The new centre will cater to patients looking for advanced treatments across multiple categories. It will also strengthen Dermapuritys’ presence in one of South Delhi’s key healthcare and lifestyle destinations.

For existing patients, the move will mean a larger facility without moving away from the Greater Kailash area.

A New Phase for the Greater Kailash Centre

The upcoming relocation marks a new phase for Dermapuritys. The larger centre will create room for new treatments, additional technologies and a wider scope of services.

The clinic is expected to share more details about the upcoming treatments and facilities as the new centre gets closer to opening.

For Dermapuritys, the move is an opportunity to build on its existing presence in Greater Kailash and create a space that is better equipped for what comes next.

More space. More treatment possibilities. And a broader range of advanced care are set to define the next chapter for Dermapuritys in Greater Kailash.

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