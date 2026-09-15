Dermapuritys: Redefining Advanced Dermatology and Aesthetic Care in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: The way people approach skin, hair and aesthetic care in India is changing. Patients today want more than quick cosmetic fixes. They look for qualified professionals, modern technology and treatment plans suited to their individual concerns. Dermapuritys has been building its presence around this shift, bringing dermatology, aesthetics, hair care and wellness services under one roof.

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Founded in 2019, the clinic has grown into a six-centre network across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Lucknow. Its current locations include Greater Kailash, Pitampura, two centres in Gurugram, Mumbai and Lucknow. The brand has also crossed 29,000 clients and offers more than 40 services across dermatology, aesthetics and wellness.

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A Growing Name in Dermatology and Aesthetic Care

Dermapuritys focuses on a broad range of skin and hair concerns. Acne, pigmentation, acne scars, hair fall and signs of ageing are among the concerns addressed at its clinics. Aesthetic treatments also form an important part of its practice.

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Its service portfolio includes Laser Hair Reduction, Hydrafacial, HIFU, 4D ClearLift, chemical peels, PRP and GFC therapies, facial aesthetics, body contouring and anti-ageing procedures. Weight management is another area covered by the brand.

The clinic states that its treatments use US-FDA-approved technologies and are planned after assessing the individual's skin, hair condition and treatment goals.

Six Centres, One Consistent Approach

Expansion has been a major part of Dermapuritys' journey. The six centres give patients access to the brand across key locations in North India, Mumbai and Lucknow.

Its presence includes Greater Kailash and Pitampura in Delhi, Golf Course Road and AIPL Joy Central in Gurugram, Linking Road in Mumbai and Gomti Nagar in Lucknow. Each centre provides dermatology and aesthetic services while maintaining the brand's focus on personalised care.

The growth also reflects a wider demand for organised aesthetic care in India. Patients are becoming more aware of treatment options. They are also asking more questions about technology, safety, downtime and expected results.

Lalita Arya’s Vision Behind the Growth

Lalita Arya, CEO of Dermapuritys, has played a central role in shaping the brand's expansion. Her approach has centred on combining clinical expertise with a comfortable patient experience.

Reflecting on the company's seven-year journey, Arya recently shared that the business had grown “from 1 clinic to 6 clinics” while thousands of clients had trusted the brand with their skin.

The milestone also highlights the people behind the business. Doctors, therapists and support teams have been part of Dermapuritys' growth, alongside the patients who continued to return to its clinics.

Technology Meets Personalised Treatment

A major part of Dermapuritys' positioning is its use of advanced technology. The clinic offers laser-based procedures, skin rejuvenation treatments, hair therapies and non-surgical aesthetic procedures.

Personalisation remains important. A consultation helps determine the concern, skin or hair condition and the most suitable treatment approach. The brand's treatment philosophy also follows its 3T approach: Test, Target and Treat. The process places emphasis on assessment, targeted treatment and post-treatment care.

Building the Next Chapter of Aesthetic Care

Seven years after opening its first centre, Dermapuritys is entering its next phase with an established network and a growing client base. Its journey reflects the increasing acceptance of professional dermatology and aesthetic treatments in India.

The focus remains on combining medical expertise, technology and individualised care. For Dermapuritys, the larger goal is not simply to offer more procedures. It is to create a more informed and dependable experience for people seeking care for their skin, hair and overall appearance.

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