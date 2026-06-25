Desco Infratech Delivers on Investor Commitment; Subsidiary Successfully Commissions Phase-1 of 5 TPD CBG Plant at Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 25: Desco Infratech Limited (BSE SME: 544387) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shri Green Agro Energies Private Limited (SGAEPL) has successfully commissioned Phase-1 of its 5 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) Plant located at Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

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The commissioning marks a significant milestone in Desco Group's strategic expansion into the renewable & sustainable energy sector and demonstrates the Company's commitment to delivering on the growth roadmap shared with investors during the May 2026 Investor Call, wherein the management had outlined its plans to operationalize the CBG business and commence revenue generation from the renewable energy segment.

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The commissioned Phase-1 has an initial operational output capacity of 1 Tonne Per Day (TPD) and represents the first step towards achieving the plant's full designed capacity of 5 TPD. Following the successful commissioning, SGAEPL is in the final stages of operational readiness and expects to commence commercial sales shortly, which will mark the beginning of revenue generation from the bio-energy business.

The project has been developed with a long-term vision of establishing a scalable and sustainable platform in the renewable energy sector. Upon full operationalization, the plant is expected to play a significant role in supporting India's clean energy ambitions while contributing meaningfully to the Group's growth and profitability.

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India's CBG sector is witnessing strong momentum driven by supportive government policies, increasing focus on energy security, waste-to-energy initiatives, and the growing adoption of sustainable fuels. The Government of India's SATAT initiative and broader focus on renewable energy have created substantial opportunities within the bio-energy sector, making CBG one of the fastest-growing segments in the country's energy transition journey.

The Bulandshahr facility will convert agricultural residue and organic waste into clean and sustainable fuel, thereby contributing to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, efficient waste management, and the development of a circular economy. The project also supports India's objective of reducing dependence on conventional fossil fuels while promoting environmentally responsible energy solutions.

Mr. Pankaj Pruthu Desai, Managing Director, Desco Infratech Limited, said:

"The successful commissioning of Phase-1 of our Group's 5 TPD CBG Plant through our subsidiary, Shri Green Agro Energies Private Limited (SGAEPL), at Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, is a defining milestone in Desco's growth journey. More importantly, it reflects our commitment to execute and deliver on the vision shared with our investors. With an initial output capacity of 1 TPD now operational, we are preparing to commence commercial sales shortly and begin generating revenue from our bio-energy business. This project represents our strategic entry into the renewable energy value chain and creates a scalable platform for future expansion. As India accelerates its transition towards sustainable fuels, we believe the CBG segment presents a significant long-term opportunity for growth, profitability, and value creation for our shareholders."

The successful commissioning reinforces Desco Group's strategy of building scalable businesses across high-growth sectors while creating sustainable long-term value for stakeholders. The Company remains committed to expanding its renewable energy footprint and evaluating additional opportunities in bio-energy, clean energy, and sustainable infrastructure as part of its long-term growth roadmap.

Key Highlights

- Subsidiary Shri Green Agro Energies Private Limited (SGAEPL) successfully commissioned Phase-1 of a CBG Plant

- Plant located at Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

- Total designed plant capacity of 5 TPD

- Initial operational output capacity of 1 TPD

- Commercial sales expected to commence shortly

- Achievement of a key milestone communicated during the May 2026 Investor Call

- Establishes Desco Group's presence in the renewable energy and sustainable fuels sector

- Creates a scalable platform for future expansion towards full 5 TPD capacity

- Expected to contribute to consolidated revenue growth and long-term shareholder value creation

- Supports India's energy transition and waste-to-energy initiatives

About Desco Infratech Limited

Desco Infratech Limited is engaged in infrastructure development and EPC services across City Gas Distribution (CGD), Power, Renewable Energy and allied sectors. The Company continues to diversify into emerging sectors with a focus on sustainable growth, operational excellence and long-term stakeholder value creation. Through strategic expansion into renewable sustainable energy and bio-fuels, Desco aims to play an active role in India's energy transition while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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