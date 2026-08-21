Design Democracy 2026 is back with its 4th edition bringing 200+ brands to HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad

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New Delhi [India], August 21: Design Democracy, India's most celebrated design show and the country's leading stage for design, art, and innovation, is all set to return to Hyderabad on 18, 19, and 20 September 2026 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. This year's edition is expected to bring together 200+ leading brands, 120+ speakers, and 30,000+ visitors, including 1,500+ architects, across three days of exhibitions, talks, installations, and curated experiences.

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With a sharp focus on the future of Indian design, the festival transforms Hyderabad into the country's creative epicentre, uniting professionals across architecture, interiors, product design, art, and visual culture.

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Design Democracy 2026 continues its mission to present a cross-disciplinary showcase spanning furniture, lighting, flooring, accessories, and art. This year's edition, presented by The Charcoal Project, is headlined by a stellar list of participating brands, including WITHIN, Ravoh, Hands & Minds, Ek Kalakaar, StudioWorks, Beruru, Essentia Home, and Sita Nanda, among others, each bringing a distinct voice to the festival's broader narrative on the future of Indian design.

"Design Democracy was born out of a simple belief that India's design story deserves a platform as bold and layered as the country itself. With every edition, we're not just building a show; we're building a community that thinks, questions, and creates together. 2026 is our most ambitious chapter yet," says Shailja Patwari, co-founder.

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Co-founder Pallika Sreewastav adds, "What excites me most about this edition is the depth of dialogue we're bringing to the floor. Design Democracy has never been about objects alone; it's about the ideas, the makers, and the conversations that shape how India builds and lives. Hyderabad continues to be the perfect home for that energy."

Arjun Rathi, co-founder, adds, "Curating this edition has been about pushing past the expected, bringing together craft, material innovation, and design thinking in ways that surprise even us. From the showcases to the installations, 2026 is designed to make people stop, look closer, and rethink what Indian design can be."

DD Talks & DD Focus: Design Dialogue Platforms Driven By Impact

Design Democracy's twin dialogue platforms return in 2026, together hosting 120+ leading minds of Indian architecture and design across two days of talks, panels, keynotes, and in-booth conversations.

DD Talks brings together dynamic keynotes and panels that address the themes shaping India's design future.

DD Focus returns with its in-booth dialogues hosted directly within exhibitor spaces; informal yet sharp exchanges bringing to light behind-the-scenes stories, studio cultures, and material experiments.

The Big Reveal: Special Exhibitions at Design Democracy 2026

At the heart of Design Democracy 2026 are four special exhibitions curated by India's leading designers that explore the evolving language of the country's design through materiality, memory, and imagination. Each showcase goes beyond aesthetics to provoke reflection and reframe what design can mean in today's India.

Museum of Telangana

Curated by Supraja Rao, Principal Designer, Design House & Founder, Kadari Art Gallery

Now returning for a new edition, MOT continues its exploration of architecture rooted in Telangana's climate, craft, and regional identity, one of the festival's most anticipated showcases.

Gallery of Sustainability

Co-curated by Jasem Pirani and Huzefa Rangwala, co-founders of MuseLAB

This exhibition brings together conscious design practices from across India, reflecting not just on how we build but on why we build, and exploring the designer's role in shaping an ethical, sustainable, and resilient future.

Precious Objects

Curated by Monika Choudhary, co-founder & Chief Development Officer, Habitat Architects; and Sarah Choudhary, Chief Creative Officer at Habitat Architects

Monika and Sarah Choudhary of Habitat Architects curate this intimate and immersive gallery celebrating objects that are not only beautiful but meaningful, each piece a study in craftsmanship, emotion, and intention, inviting visitors to slow down and connect with the quiet luxury of everyday things.

The Art Edit

Curated by Anish Gawande

A new addition to Design Democracy's special exhibitions, The Art Edit brings a distinct curatorial lens to the intersection of contemporary art and design, spotlighting artists who push the boundaries of creativity.

Beyond the Booths: Outdoor Installations, Art, and the Gourmet Zone

At Design Democracy 2026, the experience spills beyond the showcases into the walkways, the outdoors, and even the plate.

This year's edition features a dedicated outdoor installation section anchoring the festival grounds, alongside immersive public art and design interventions across the venue, turning every corner into a moment of visual storytelling.

The Gourmet Zone returns to celebrate Hyderabad's rich culinary culture, with experiential cafes, concept kitchens, and craft bars by the city's most inventive culinary voices as a true feast for all the senses.

Powered by India's Design Powerhouses

Design Democracy 2026 is backed by the country's leading design and building brands:

1. The Charcoal Project: Title Sponsor

2. Beautiful Homes by Asian Paints: Platinum Sponsor

3. Gauri Khan Designs: VIP Lounge Sponsor

4. Bondtite Adhesives: Gold Sponsor

5. Technogym: Silver Sponsor

6. Associate Sponsors: Dimore, Sunroof, Magppie, Specta Quartz Surfaces

7. Vox: Launch Party Sponsor

8. Keus: Satellite Party Sponsor

9. Brown Profiles: Museum of Telangana Sponsor

Why Hyderabad?

Hyderabad has long been a city of heritage and entrepreneurship. With Design Democracy 2026, it continues to cement its position as the creative capital of South India, drawing the country's top design voices and audiences from across the globe. This is a statement about where Indian design is headed next.

About Design Democracy

Founded in 2023, Design Democracy is an annual event held in Hyderabad that celebrates and shapes the landscape of Indian interior and architectural design. With each edition, it brings together a diverse collective of product makers, brands, and design professionals to engage in dialogue about the future of design and craft-led innovation in India. The show presents the latest range of designs in furniture, home accessories, lighting, surfaces, and architectural materials from the country's top studios, balancing curation, commerce, and community-building in a format that is both accessible and deeply considered.

Design For The People. Powered By The Community.

To register, partner, or learn more, visit: https://designdemocracy.in

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